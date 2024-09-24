Jordbruksdagarna to be celebrated in Bishop Hill

There will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors and hands-on activities for children during the 52nd Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, music and the history skit are all free. In the village park each day, artisans will make rope, process flax, carve wood, forge metal, make butter and more. (Photo provided by Todd DeDecker)

The annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, in Bishop Hill.

There will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors and hands-on activities for children during the 52nd Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, music and the history skit are all free.

In the village park each day, artisans will make rope, process flax, carve wood, forge metal, make butter and more. Vendors will also be selling baked goods, crafts and much more in the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Musical performances will include Hammer and Pick at noon and 2 p.m., and the Nordic Dancers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day at the gazebo. A petting zoo is located in the northwest corner of the park. Nature Creation’s will be selling pumpkins, gourds and more by the Colony Store.

Jordbruksdagarna is not just in the park but also all over Bishop Hill. At the Colony School, the Old Settlers’ Association will be selling their famous Colony Stew from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Uncle Bud’s Apple Cider Slushie and Pop of the Morning will be next to the Carpenter Building serving food and drinks. Nature’s Creations will be selling pumpkins, gourds and more by the Colony Store. Behind the Bjorklund Hotel from noon to 4 p.m. each day, visitors, especially children, can try their hand at shelling corn, making bricks, pressing apples into cider and creating a cornhusk doll. Visitors can explore Henry County’s agricultural heritage at the Henry County Historical Museum, where a variety of antique tractors and implements will be on display outdoors. Each day at the Henry County Historical Museum, the Bishop Hill Agricultural Association will conduct a kid pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m., have an antique tractor parade around town at noon, and then have demonstrations from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tractor people movers will also be available to transport people around town to experience many of the activities, museums and stores that Bishop Hill has to offer. All the previously mentioned activities will be occurring both days.

On Saturday only, the Krans Kafe will be hosing Showbarn Creations Hat bar and Forever and a Day Jewelry bar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Steeple Building, enjoy the Swedish music of Johan Johansson and friends at 10 a.m. Following that free performance, the BHHA Acting Troupe will perform their Bishop Hill Colony history skit On the Road Again! at the Steeple Building starting at 11 a.m. In the southwest corner of the park, TriCo Equestrian Center will have pony rides from noon to 3 p.m. for a fee. Author Mary Davidsaver will be doing a book signing at the Prairie Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, the Bishop Hill Methodist Church will be having a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Steeple Building.

Special activities continue on Sunday. Sunday only the Krans Kafe will be hosting Draw Me Bill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, there will be a Community Church Service in the park at 10 a.m. open to all.

For more details about Jordbruksdagarna activities, call 3090-927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or view www.visitbishophill.com. Jordbruksdagarna is organized by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association and supported by the Bishop Hill State Historic Site, Bishop Hill Agricultural Association and VASA National Archives. The event is also partly funded by the Illinois Art Council, Nature’s Creations, State Bank of Toulon, Terra Form Power by Brookfield Renewable, Wilbur and Marilyn Nelson, River Valley Cooperative, Martin Tractor, Gold Star FS, Wyffels Hybrids, Peck Farms, Henry County Independent Insurance Agents Association. Regional Media is our major media sponsor. The Cambridge FFA, Galva FFA and Galva Boy Scouts provided special assistance, along with many other volunteers.