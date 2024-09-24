Country music star Phil Vassar to perform at Raue Center

Country star Phil Vassar will perform at Raue Center for the Arts on Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Country music star Phil Vassar will bring his Hits & Heroes Tour to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake on Nov. 16.

According to a news release from the theatre, Vassar has 10 Number 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer,” “When I Love You” and many more. Vassar has won two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.

Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract and penned hits for Collin Raye (”Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (”Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (”For a Little While”), Jo Dee Messina (”Bye Bye, Alright”) and Blackhawk (”Postmarked Birmingham”). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista Records in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

Vassar continues to release incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies that capture the heart and soul in the unique and special way that only he can.

Tickets for Phil Vassar start at $55 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.