Autumn on the River, ghost tours, nature cruises at Starved Rock in October

If you haven’t visited Starved Rock State Park lately, fall is the perfect time to head to La Salle County and enjoy all its natural beauty and splendor.

Not only is the area home to state parks such as Starved Rock, Matthiessen State Park and Buffalo Rock State Park, but surrounding communities like Utica, Ottawa, La Salle and Oglesby offer delectable dining and unique shopping in their charming downtown areas.

Here are some activities coming up in October at Starved Rock Lodge.

Autumn on the River

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy lunch at Starved Rock Lodge at 11 a.m., before embarking on a narrated trolley tour that will share the history of the area. The riverboat, named The Eagle I, will take guests along the river to view the fall foliage of Starved Rock State Park. Tickets cost $60 per person.

Historic Trolley Tour

October Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3-4:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon-1:30 p.m.

Hop aboard the trolley to learn more about Starved Rock State Park and its lodge, which carry National Historic Landmark status. Guests will travel to the Lock Dam, through downtown Utica and to the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

Adults: $18; seniors: $15; children 10 and younger: $13; children 3 and younger: free

Fall Colors Trolley Tour

October Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Tuesdays 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Tour includes a trolley ride and lunch in the Starved Rock Lodge restaurant, followed by a 45-minute guided hike to scenic Council Overhang and Ottawa Canyon. Tickets cost $40 per person.

Take a Hike & a Lunch

Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Explore Starved Rock’s bluffs, waterfalls and canyons on this 3-mile guided hike. Guests will learn more about the park, along with legends of the area. Lunch is included in the price. Tickets cost $25 per person.

Visit a Canyon & a Boat Ride

Sundays from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tour one of Starved Rock’s most scenic canyons after arriving by trolley. The walk to the canyon is less than a mile and takes about 45 minutes. After the hike, enjoy a boat ride on the Illinois River. A snack, bottle of water and souvenir drawstring backpack are included. Canyon chosen may vary, depending on weather, river and trail conditions. Tickets cost $55 for adults and $50 for children 10 and younger.

Waterfowl Cruise

Sundays 1 and 2 p.m.

A trolley will take guests to Lone Point Shelter before boarding The Eagle I for a cruise to view the waterfowl of the Illinois River. Tickets cost $37 per person.

Ghost Tours

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 6 and 8 p.m.

Thrills and chills await guests as they partake in an evening filled with ghost stories and anecdotes of hauntings and sightings. The trolley, complete with a costumed guide, will stop at some local destinations rumored to be haunted. The tours last from 90 minutes to two hours. Reservations are required, and space is limited. Tickets cost $30 per person. The tour was created by Follies Production & Events, and is not recommended for children age 8 and younger.

Oktoberfest

Oct. 20 – Evening

Oct. 21 and 22 – Matinees

The Starved Rock Lodge Oktoberfest events are a celebration of German food, beer, wine and music. The event includes German beer and a buffet of German food, with authentic Oktoberfest music by the Düsseldorfers German Band. Tickets for just the buffet cost $47. Tickets for the buffet along with tastings and a stein cost $62. Children age 10 and younger are admitted for $15.

For more information and to book reservations to any of the events, call 815-220-7386 or book online at www.starvedrocklodge.com.