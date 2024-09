A free concert will be presented by the Generic’s Goodies Band 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton sponsored by GES Sound, weather permitting. (Scott Anderson)

Spend an afternoon enjoying 50s and 60s music. Dress up in vintage attire to make it more fun.