Put on your dancing shoes for the K Punk Honky Tonk farm line dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, at KP Acres in Marengo, located at 1317 Hawthorn Road.

Dance to country music from the 80s and 90s along with today’s hits, southern rock favorites and a special tribute to Toby Keith. Enjoy line and couples dancing at the 30-acre picturesque farm. Tickets are $10. Visit K.P. Acres’ Facebook page for more on the K Punk Honky Tonk event: facebook.com/KPACRES.