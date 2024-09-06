The 122 Club brings live music, comedy to Streator

A former Masonic Lodge is now home to the 122 Club in Streator. (Photo provided by 122 Club)

A former Masonic Lodge now houses one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular destinations for live entertainment: The 122 Club.

This opulent one-time fraternal meeting hall in Streator has undergone a transformation under the stewardship of owner Bill Phelan and has played host to hundreds of weddings over the years under the venue name The Silver Fox. Now, this dynamic event space brings contemporary entertainment to a historic building with an array of concerts, stand-up sets and interactive events.

“(The 122 Club) is really unlike a lot of other bars and venues in the area; the history and architecture really set us apart,” Phelan said. “The building was originally built in 1906, and it housed Streator’s Masonic Temple up until about 2006. We’ve tried to keep a lot of the original fixtures and design elements.”

The interior of The 122 Club transports patrons to the pre-Prohibition era with turn-of-the-century vintage décor. The club features a spacious stage and two levels of seating, making it one of the largest live entertainment venues in the region. This distinct atmosphere, paired with some great lighting and sound, make for memorable evenings of live entertainment.

The amenities don’t stop there – The 122 club boasts a full bar for all events and a kitchen serving a revolving selection of meals and appetizers.

“We’re really proud of our drink menu. We have some great cocktails and bourbon options. It’s a pretty extensive selection, and it’s always open during our events,” Phelan said. “We encourage people to show up early to our shows, just hang out and enjoy the vibe. We have a great laid-back lounge area; people really enjoy the ambience.”

The 122 Club prides itself on offering a diverse lineup of events, catering to a wide range of tastes. From live jazz and blues performances to stand-up comedy, magic shows and metal acts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the club’s event calendar.

“I was just looking to expand things on nights that we didn’t have weddings going on. I really wanted to open the space up to the public, because a lot of people, for the first seven or eight years of the business, didn’t get a chance to experience the space and what we offer unless they were invited to a wedding,” Phelan said. “So opening up to the public and hosting events has been a great way to get more people into the building and maximize how often we can put the space to use. I wanted to do some live entertainment, things that were a bit different than what else was being offered by the local bar scene, just to give people a reason to come out on a Friday or Saturday night.”

In addition to its regular lineup of events, The 122 Club has found success hosting alternative activities, such as indoor bags tournaments during the winter. These events have attracted both local participants and professional players seeking a unique venue for their sport.

Recent crowd-pleasing events have included stand-up comedy showcases highlighting touring talent from across the state, a burlesque show – complete with live musical accompaniment – and full bill of metal bands. The stage also has hosted rap and hiphop shows, live theatrical radio play readings, tribute artists, drag shows, murder mystery dinners and country nights. The 122 Club frequently hosts karaoke nights, pool tournaments and board and card game events.

“At a recent comedy show we had people drive in from Peoria, Manhattan, Princeton and Dwight – we’re seeing people come from farther and farther away for our shows, in addition to our loyal local crowd. We’re drawing from a pretty wide radius with these shows,” Phelan said.

“We hosted a metal show recently and that was great, it was just a wonderful turnout – a really good crowd and atmosphere. I don’t think a lot of the bands on the bill had played under a chandelier in a ballroom before.”

The grand ballroom is the crown jewel nestled within The 122 Club, standing as a testament to the venue’s rich history and architectural grandeur. Adorned with chandeliers and intricate detailing, this space serves as the centerpiece of the former Masonic Hall. With its soaring ceilings and ornate décor, the room serves as a tribute to the building’s storied past while providing a grand backdrop for modern celebrations.

The versatility of The 122 Club extends beyond its role as an entertainment venue. The space also serves as a destination wedding venue known as The Silver Fox, providing couples with an authentically opulent setting for their special day.

For those who want to experience the charm of The 122 Club, tickets can be bought online through the club’s website or in person on the day of the event, provided the event is not sold out in advance.

For more information, visit the122club.com.