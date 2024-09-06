Pull up a chair at The French Press cafe in Ottawa

The French Press creperie is located in this historic home at 728 Columbus St., Ottawa. (Tom Sistak)

Friends celebrating a birthday lunch, visitors in town to enjoy a trek and farmers are just some of the faces chef and cafe owner Kathy Gaudette welcomes at The French Press in Ottawa.

“A dining room full of people laughing, eating, that makes my day,” Gaudette said.

Since opening last fall, Gaudette said she has enjoyed a warm reception from locals and visitors who drop in for coffee and a crepe.

Gaudette attended culinary school in St. Louis, and for more years than she can count, she had a vision for launching a small bistro. During her husband’s 24-year career in the U.S. Air Force, it wasn’t possible to settle down while moving to a new city for an assignment every two years.

French Press owner Kathy Gaudette prepares a breakfast crepe in the kitchen. (Tom Sistak)

The couple began visiting Ottawa as a midway point to meet with a daughter from Galesburg and another daughter and extended family living in Chicago. After a few stops in Ottawa, Gaudette began to consider the possibility of making the city a long-term home base.

“This town is so cute,” she said. “I love it.”

After she and her husband found a home to settle in, it wasn’t long before she found the ideal place for her little bistro in the historic row house at the corner of Columbus and Jefferson streets.

“I absolutely love the building,” she said.

Inside she’s created a French café, where the chairs and tables don’t match and soft music plays in the background. She loves walking through consignment shops, seeking out a new chair or table to add to the restaurant.

Dora Flores and Melissa Hernandez of Chicago visit The French Press for breakfast while touring Ottawa. (Tom Sistak)

Open Thursday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch, Gaudette finds herself smiling as she watches from the window between the dining room and kitchen as customers drop in for a meal and time with friends.

“It’s very humbling to have people I don’t know wander into [my] establishment. It’s the sweetest thing to think they chose to come here to celebrate a birthday. That makes it all worthwhile,” Gaudette said. “My favorite part is when I get to go out in the dining room and talk with the customers.”

She’s crafted a small menu where the highlight is sweet and savory crepes. She tries to offer a quiche of the day and salads. In the fall and winter, she loves delving into different soups. Gaudette said she tries to remember to post specials on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Her favorite menu item this summer is the croque madame crepe, while she’s heard people love the s’more crepe.

“It’s so delicious. The other day a pair of farmers were eating and said it was the perfect food because you don’t feel too full,” Gaudette said. “I love hearing that people love the crepes.”

Gaudette said she loves to cook. When she was a child, her father and grandmother cooked and shared a love for food.

For the couple that spent years moving around the country, Ottawa is an ideal place for the Gaudettes to lay down some roots.

“There’s such a sense of community that I really like. It’s a great area,” Gaudette said.

Inside The French Press, 728 Columbus St., Ottawa. (Tom Sistak)

On her days off, she finds herself driving on the back roads, getting lost only to discover beautiful gardens and taking the long way to enjoy the scenery.

“And it’s so refreshing not driving through traffic,” she said.

The French Press is located at 728 Columbus St., Ottawa. Visit their page on Facebook.