Dixon’s Gina Venier to share ‘songs and stories’ at Mad Water Saloon

Hometown artist Gina Venier, who is making waves in Nashville with her musical stylings, plays Dixon’s Petunia Fest on Friday, July 1, 2022. She will perform in Dixon on Friday, Sept. 6. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

DIXON – Singer-songwriter Gina Venier is hosting an “intimate night of songs and stories” at the Mad Water Saloon in Dixon, as she shares the stage with Rockford-based Miles Nielsen on Friday, Sept. 6.

“In the Round and Acoustic” will showcase Venier and Nielsen performing original songs and sharing stories, featuring Venier’s country sound and strong lyrics alongside Nielsen’s classic 1960s soul and Western-influenced pop/rock style. A limited-edition poster designed by Venier to commemorate the show also will be available.

Venier is a Dixon native and local favorite who moved to Nashville in 2013 to pursue her career as an independent artist. She auditioned for Fox’s “American Idol” the following year, making it to Hollywood and the top 48. Since then, Venier has continued to chase her dream.

“Making it that far on that show gave me the confidence and the validation to keep going after the show ended,” Venier said. “I kept on writing as an artist, and finally got my first major publishing deal in 2020 with a company called Warner Chappell Music.”

Since then, she has released a music video for her March 2024 single, “Don’t Come to My Show,” which debuted on Sirius XM and can also be found on Country Music Television.

“There’s many levels of success in this industry,” Venier said. “It doesn’t just have to be about touring major arenas. It can be something you continue organically year after year, because the second you think about giving up is exactly when you get a call that your music video is on CMT.”

Venier likes to return to Dixon to relax and take a break from the constant hustle and grind of Nashville. It was during one of these trips home that she came up with the idea for a show where she could collaborate with other hit singers and songwriters.

“I thought, ‘what if I started bringing a little of that Nashville experience to a Dixon venue,’” Venier said. “And what better way to start it than by using another local sweetheart, Miles Nielsen.”

Nielsen has been playing for nearly a decade and regularly tours with his band, Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts. He had early musical influences as the son of famous musician and performer Rick Nielsen, the lead guitarist for Cheap Trick.

“When I was first getting my start writing original music, I went to Rockford and would work out of his studio,” Venier said. “I was impressed with his journey and his willingness to work with me when I was still very green was very cool.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets can be bought for $25 at the Mad Water Saloon, 321 W. First St., or by calling 815-213-2908 to speak with a ticket representative.