The perfect fall weekend getaway in Starved Rock Country

A view of the kitchen and bed inside the tiny cabin at Getaway Starved Rock, located at 1879 N. 2703rd Road in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

When Amy Van Aelst visited Starved Rock Country from the Chicago suburbs, she took a hike, sat by the fire with a glass of wine and kayaked on the Illinois River. The activities were all quiet and relaxing, and her chosen lodging was just the same.

She stayed at a Getaway cabin – the mini glamping sites are known for their tranquility and immersion in nature.

A view of a tiny cabin at Getaway Starved Rock, located at 1879 N. 2703rd Road in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Van Aelst said she loved the location of the cabin and the view from its large windows.

“I woke up early and drank my coffee outside. Deer were literally right in front of me. So beautiful,” she said. “I found nature, relaxation and, most importantly, myself.”

Getaway’s cabins are around 140 to 200 square feet and are intended as an opportunity to reset and unplug. Wi-Fi is not an offered amenity.

Getaway Starved Rock cabins, which feature tall picture windows, are in Ottawa. The one- and two-bed lodgings come with typical amenities, such as queen beds, linens, kitchenettes equipped with stoves and refrigerators, heat and air conditioning, and full bathrooms. Each cabin also has its own outdoor space with a fire pit, picnic table and chairs.

A view of a tiny cabin at Getaway Starved Rock, located at 1879 N. 2703rd Road in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

All of the buildings have a landline for calls to the Getaway team or to 911 in case of an emergency.

The houses are stocked with the essentials, and Van Aelst said it was all she needed.

“I loved the actual cabin that was thoughtfully mapped out, not missing any detail,” Van Aelst said, adding there was a bottle opener, lighters, lantern, a few books, cards and snacks. Her stay was an elevated glamping experience, she said.

For Van Aelst, Getaway locations possess the consistency of a hotel, but with seclusion and privacy.

“I want to get away from people and busyness,” she said.

The Starved Rock Outpost opened in 2022 and includes 58 cabins spread across 251 private acres – they range from 40 to 150 feet apart. The company’s outposts are located within a two-hour drive of major cities.

“Starved Rock State Park is a favorite destination for folks who live in Chicago, so we thought it made sense for our second location outside of Chicago to be a destination close to all that the state park has to offer,” read a statement provided by Getaway. “Along with the state park, we like to be able to provide our guests suggestions for other local attractions near the cabins, and Ottawa has a lot to explore – from restaurants and breweries to local shops.”

Getaway reports 70% of its guests are millennials. Nationwide, the company has 784 cabins across 19 outposts.

Val Aelst traveled from Skokie with her daughter. Val Aelst’s friend, two daughters and two dogs stayed in the cabin next to theirs. When they first arrived, they took a long walk.

“The area is so pretty and quiet,” she said. “Coming from the city, it is nice to sometimes see the unobstructed horizon.”

They also went hiking at Starved Rock State Park, ate lunch at Starved Rock Lodge and later rented kayaks.

“I would say it was a success. But next time, I’m going alone and staying an extra day for relaxation.”

For more information or to book a cabin, visit www.getaway.house/starved-rock.