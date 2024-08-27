Illinois Valley home to iconic bakeries, artisans, breweries and more

Designed to help connect locals and visitors alike with businesses offering artisan products and experiences across the state, the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made program has put the spotlight on more than 250 innovative small enterprises during the past seven years.

Two popular businesses from the Heritage Corridor Region – Millstone Bakery in La Salle and Dollinger Family Farm in Channahon – were honored with this prestigious accolade this year. Join us as we explore the Illinois Made businesses you can visit in Starved Rock Country and two other nearby makers.

Millstone Bakery

821 1st St., La Salle

www.MillstoneBreads.com

Photo submitted by co-owner Kent Maze of Millstone Bakery featuring their pastry and bread display

Millstone Bakery, located at 821 First St. in La Salle, is an artisan shop specializing in handcrafted breads and pastries. An ever-growing selection of baked-from-scratch goods, use of high-quality ingredients and a small-town-hangout atmosphere have earned Millstone rave reviews and devoted customers since it opened in June 2022. The bakery’s core line of pastries includes chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, pain au chocolat croissants made with semi-dark chocolate, ham and cheese croissants, almond croissants and classic butter croissants. You’ll also find an expansive selection of artisan breads, including their popular sourdough loaves.

Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

www.TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a craft brewery in historic downtown Ottawa, offering a locally grown farm-to-foam experience and a roster of delicious craft beers that perfectly complement your trip to the Starved Rock area. At the Tangled Roots Tap Room, you’ll find one-off experimental beers and limited-run collaborations with other Illinois brewers.

Starved Rock Hot Glass

700 W. Main St., Ottawa

www.StarvedRockHotGlass.com

For a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art, pay a visit to Starved Rock Hot Glass in beautiful downtown Ottawa! Ottawa has a long and storied tradition of glassmaking, and for the last decade, artist Laura Johnson has been adding to the tapestry, perfecting a line of signature hand-blown pieces. From her colorful and crowd-pleasing glass flowers, to modernist mixed media pieces made from blown glass and reclaimed driftwood, Starved Rock Hot Glass is a must-visit Illinois Maker.

Fine Field Pottery

www.FineFieldPottery.com

Fine Field Pottery, located in the heart of the historic brick-making city of Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. (Photo provided by Fine Field Pottery)

Fine Field Pottery, located in the heart of the historic brick-making city of Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. This art is just as beautiful as it is practical, with a wide array of items ranging from plates and mugs to pin cushions and honey pots. Consider getting the baker in your life a gorgeously glazed pie plate or French butter keeper. Check out Fine Field Pottery’s Etsy page; the products are shipped nationwide directly from the heart of Starved Rock Country!

Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., Utica

www.ISCBubbly.com

Illinois Sparkling Co. is deeply committed to quality and authenticity. Their line of traditional method sparkling wines demand close attention to detail, unmatched by other winemaking methods. Each bottle is personally handled from beginning to end, a time-consuming and labor-intensive process that yields impeccable results. Looking for an introduction in the ISC’s line of locally crafted sparkling wines? Look no further than their Experience Flight Trio, three traditional method sparkling wines hand-selected by the winemakers to show the variety and strengths of the ISC line. Proudly made with locally grown grapes and served at the Illinois Sparkling Co. and August Hill Winery tasting room in downtown Utica, these three wines are some of the finest examples of Illinois Made products.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

www.StarUnionSpirits.com

Peru's Star Union Spirits has begun producing absinthe. (Ryan Searl)

A new addition to the Illinois Made list in 2020, this small-batch micro distillery is producing exciting craft beverages inside Peru’s historic Westclox building. Star Union Spirits’ diverse portfolio of bottles includes apple, cherry and cabernet sauvignon brandies, grappas, rums, whiskies and vodka. Try a cocktail at their tasting room or purchase bottles to go. These handcrafted spirits make excellent gifts for connoisseurs of locally made goods. For a sample of what can be made with their products, take a look at the Star Union Spirits Instagram.

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce

12087 Route 71, Granville

www.boggiosorchardandproduce.com

This award-winning orchard in southwestern Starved Rock Country is widely regarded as one of the top spots in Illinois to pick up farm fresh pumpkins, produce and apple cider donuts. You’ll also find a variety of fun family-friendly activities, like wagon rides, farm-themed play areas and a petting zoo. Boggio’s also hosts a variety of special events throughout the season, including a popular craft show that features 200-plus artisans selling their creations.

Dollinger Family Farm

7420 E. Hansel Rd., Channahon

www.DollingerFarms.com

This long-running seasonal agritourism destination, located just a few minutes from the historic I&M Canal trail in rural Channahon, is renowned for its enormous assortment of pumpkins, of which Illinois is the nation’s leading producer. Much more than just a pumpkin patch, the idyllic farm and store also offer their own homemade fudge, doughnuts and kettle corn. Their famed honey, harvested onsite at the picturesque farm, even has a faint pumpkin flavor. The farm has been in the Dollinger family since 1852 and was the original site of the town of Dresden, originally platted in 1836.

Hollingworth Candies

926 N. State St., Lockport

www.HollingworthCandies.com

Hollingworth Candies specializes in handcrafting melt-in-your-mouth toffees and chocolate candies. What started as Margaret Carlson’s home kitchen experiments in 1982 has grown into one of the state’s foremost artisan toffees and brittle makers. Since opening, Hollingworth Candies has been committed to using pure, natural ingredients and their original handmade toffee recipe. Over the years, their product offerings have expanded to include sea salt caramels, the ever-popular Chesters, caramel apples and other molded chocolates.