Taste of Batavia, Block Party set for Sept. 1

End summer with a party in downtown Batavia!

Batavia MainStreet’s Block Party & Taste of Batavia is Sunday, Sept. 1 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Peg Bond Center.

“Block Party & Taste of Batavia is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family for an end of summer send-off,” Batavia MainStreet Assistant Director Kristen Desler said in a news release.

Downtown Batavia restaurants will be at Peg Bond with $3 food tastings and drinks. Enjoy beverages from Sturdy Shelter Brewing & Grainology BrewStillery, and food from downtown restaurants Windmill Grille & Pizzeria, Sidecar Supper Club, Thai Village Restaurant and The GOAT Burger+Cocktail Bar, among others.

“Admission is free to kids and just $5 for adults which includes a 21+ wristband,” Desler said. “Event goers will enjoy free performances from Batavia Academy of Dance, David Fracarro singing the songs of Elvis and hits from local cover band ORD Rocks, as well as a family zone brought to you by the Congregational Church of Batavia with bounce house and more.”

The event also features an annual pie bake-off hosted by the Batavia Mother’s Club and a Wayback Wheels Car Show with classic and unique cars. The car show will be located on Houston Street.

For more information or to register for the pie bake-off or car show visit downtownbatavia.com/event/batavia-block-party-2/.