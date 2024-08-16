Teachers’ Lounge Comedy to perform at Raue Center for the Arts

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy is bringing A+ comedy back to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy is bringing A+ comedy back to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Sept. 7.

According to a news release, the show will feature hilarious and talented comedians Bill Gorgo, Michelle Krajecki, Tim Cavanagh and Chastity Washington sharing their unique experiences, anecdotes and frustrations about school life and being an educator.

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy is witty educators turned comedians who let loose and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession. From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these teachers-turned-comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of teaching, cleverly weaving together their experiences with sharp observations, witty one-liners, and amusing impersonations, leaving the audience in stitches.

Bill Gorgo, Michelle Krajecki, Tim Cavanagh and Chastity Washington are all accomplished comedians with extensive experience in the entertainment industry. According to the release, Gorgo is an award-winning storyteller who has written three plays and a television series, acted in half a dozen stage productions and taught dramatic arts to grades 6-12. Krajecki is a former teacher turned stand-up comic, whose comedy has been described as “observational,” “relatable” and “hilarious.”

Cavanagh is a regular guest on the award-winning “Bob & Tom” radio show and has been featured on an ABC-TV prime-time comedy special, Comedy Central, Showtime and WGN America. Washington is an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET Comic View, HBO Def Jam, Just for Laughs festival and the Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest and is a regular at the Laugh Factory Chicago.

Tickets start at $30 for the general public, $21 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.