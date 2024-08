“PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” concert featuring Caroline Borole will be at the NIU Convocation Center Sept. 6. (Photo provided by NIU Convocation Center. )

DeKALB – The “PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” concert set for September at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center was canceled, according to a news release.

Full refunds will be available at the NIU Convocation Center Box Office or by emailing huskiestickets@niu.edu.