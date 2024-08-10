New cafe with bar, market, patio to replace shuttered Mr. A’s in Crystal Lake

Developers are looking to replace the former Mr. A’s restaurant with a new “health-conscious” restaurant in Crystal Lake, but planning and zoning commission gave the plan a thumbs down. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

A cafe with a bar, market and an outdoor patio called Lake Roots will replace the former Mr. A’s restaurant in Crystal Lake after City Council approved the plan Tuesday.

The City Council approved the proposal in a 6-1 vote with conditions to add bicycle parking, require the outdoor patio to close at 9 p.m. on weeknights and require a special-event permit for outdoor live music. The outdoor patio will close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Developers asked the city to rezone a portion of the T-shaped land from residential to commercial. Planning and Zoning commissioners in a 2-4 vote last month declined to recommend the request, citing concerns of traffic congestion and parking .

Parking plans were updated since the planning and zoning vote to improve traffic circulation and provide a total of 33 spaces. The plan has lots in the front and the west with parallel and angled spaces along Dole Avenue. Traffic will not be “substantially different” from when Mr. A’s Italian Beef was open, Crystal Lake Public Works Director Michael Magnuson said.

Owners met with nearby residents to address noise, traffic and parking concerns, the owner of the land, Rod Russell, said. He cited 1776 restaurant and Tommy’s Red Hots as current establishments with parking that doesn’t disrupt the neighborhood. Developers also added more landscaping along an 8-feet fence to increase privacy for residents that directly neighbor the property.

Renderings show plans for a cafe with a bar, market and an outdoor patio called Lake Roots that will replace the former Mr. A’s restaurant in Crystal Lake. The city council approved the plan Tuesday. (Renderings provided by city of Crystal Lake)

“Growing up in Crystal Lake, it’s really important to us that the neighbors are just as excited about this as we are,” Russell said. “We’re hoping that they feel that we are thinking of them, because we certainly are.”

He describes Lake Roots as a health-conscious, fast casual cafe with dine-in options, a small bar, a small market area and an outdoor patio. The outdoor area will have 35 seats and be partially covered for a shaded area. The cafe’s name represents Crystal Lake native Russell’s multi-generational connection to the city, as well as the locally sourced food the cafe will have, he said.

“We really do want to make this a destination that the community is proud of,” Russell said. “We’re trying to improve this area that has been neglected for a while.”

Mr. A’s, located at 475 W. Virginia St., closed in 2021 after 54 years in business . Developers plan to use the existing building with an addition. Russell first proposed a conceptual plan in 2022 but held off on moving forward until after construction on Dole Avenue was completed , attorney Lisa Waggoner said.

Council member Ian Philpot, who lives near the property and was the sole no vote against the plan, still had concerns for immediate neighbors regarding privacy and the precedent the rezoning could create.

“If you look at the zoning map in that area, you see a clear definition of all of the properties that face [Route] 14 are zoned for business, and all of them behind are zoned residential,” he said. “We’re crossing that line by rezoning these two properties.”

But overall the council was in favor of the project and hope it will revive the area that has many vacant lots and shuttered businesses.

“This is what Crystal Lake needs. It’s a gathering spot,” Mayor Haig Haleblian said. “It’s an improvement for the area and hopefully it’s a linchpin that will improve the entire area.”

Lake Roots Cafe, Market and Bar will take over shuttered Mr. A's Italian Beef in Crystal Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

Some residents spoke at the meeting in support of the project. Elizabeth Kidera said the area is a big draw to be walking distance to multiple businesses and restaurants.

“Our neighborhood is very peaceful and very comfortable,” she said. “I think the tradeoffs of living in a walkable, bikeable community with these kinds of businesses is worth some of the inconveniences.”