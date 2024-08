Al and Jeannie Brown will return to the Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market. (BCR Photo/Becky Kramer)

Hornbaker Gardens outside of Princeton announced the musical lineup for its Artisan Market on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The music will begin at 10 a.m. with Kevin Kramer; and continue at 11 a.m. with Al and Jeannie Brown; noon with Jeff Manfredini; 1 p.m. with Emily Williams; 2 p.m. with Joey Figgiani; and conclude at 3 p.m. with Mr. Falcon.