Hiking trails, river fronts, butterfly houses among attractions at scenic parks in northern Illinois

The 20-acre Allen Park along the Illinois River in Ottawa is a great location to relax and enjoy a picnic as you watch boats on the water. (Tom Sistak)

With summer weather comes the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the many beautiful municipal parks in northern Illinois. We all know Illinois has magnificent state parks, but there are many municipal parks that offer exquisite natural beauty and plenty of recreation opportunities.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing afternoon of picnicking with family, challenging hiking on a scenic trail, or strolling along a path to marvel at the beautiful blooms, here are some municipal parks in communities across northern Illinois that have something for everyone.

A couple dine under a shelter at Allen Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

This 20-acre destination park along the Illinois River in Ottawa is a great location to relax and enjoy a picnic as you watch boats on the water. Or marvel at the view as you stroll along the riverwalk. Park amenities include shelters with grills, boat launches, a fishing area, sculptures, restrooms and more. 400 Courtney St., Ottawa

Tulips and lilacs in bloom are an eye-popping combination at Lilacia Park in Lombard each year.

Marvel at the beauty of thousands of lilacs and tulips scattered across 9 acres in Lombard’s Lilacia Park. The park is the perfect place for an afternoon stroll, with plenty of benches to sit and enjoy the view. The park also has a pond, butterfly garden, picnic areas, horticulture areas, 0.61-mile walking trail and historic structures. Lilacia Park hosts many events throughout the year, the best known being Lombard Lilac Time celebrated around early May, which features concerts, beverage tastings, park tours and more.

A true gem, Geneva Park District’s 385-acre Peck Farm Park is home to the Butterfly House, which has hundreds of non-native butterflies flying around and, at times, landing on guests. Admission to the Butterfly House is free, but donations are accepted. The park has hiking and biking trails, a nature-themed playground, sensory gardens, picnic area, outdoor amphitheater with a fire pit and more.

Dixon’s Lowell Park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places as President Ronald Reagan spent time there as a teen, is a 200-acre woodland along the scenic Rock River. The park has it all – hiking and biking trails, a nature center, boat access, fishing, several picnic shelters and a nine-hole disc golf course.

Dixon’s Lowell Park is a 200-acre woodland along the picturesque Rock River.

The 310-acre, mixed-use park offers a plethora of recreational activities. You and your family could spend the entire day at the park, which is home to an 18-hole disc golf course, Hound Town Dog Park, sand volleyball courts, a skate park, more than 5 miles of biking and walking trails and 60 acres of ponds and wetlands. The park also has a playground, two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a driving range, fishing piers and a picnic shelter. Restroom facilities are available.

Enjoy the view overlooking the Rock River at Park East, a 23-acre site in Oregon. The observation deck, which is along the east side of the Oregon Dam, provides gorgeous views of the Rock River Valley and downtown Oregon. It’s also home to the first sculpture of the Community Art Legacy Program. For those looking to fish or canoe along the river, the park offers access sites. While the views alone are worth the trip, the park has a playground, picnic shelter, bike trail and basketball courts.

If you’re looking to spend some quality time immersed in nature, check out this natural area in Streator, located about a half hour away from some of the more well-known parks like Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. If you’re looking to hike, take your pick from among about 10 marked trails. It also has the area’s only public equestrian trail. It boasts two creeks and a sandstone-formation waterfall, and is a great place for bird watching. The park is home to an abundance of vegetation and wildlife, including deer, wild turkeys, beavers and more. It is home to one of the largest trees in the state, a towering cottonwood that is more than 200 years old.

This park located near downtown St. Charles is home to Sculpture in the Park, which features unique pieces of art by artists hailing from all over the country every year. The 2024 exhibit launched in June. The 30-acre park, located along the Fox River, also has a 1.69-mile walking trail, a skate park, basketball and tennis courts, boat launch, pavilion, playground and more.

A permanent artwork, "Mr. Eggwards," rests on a ledge at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles. The sculpture was created by Kimber Fiebiger, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the annual Sculpture in the Park exhibit. (Shea Lazansky photo)

Enjoy a hike on the scenic trails of the 640-acre Pilcher Park, and learn more about the area in the park’s Nature Center. In addition to the trails, the park has playground areas, picnic areas, bike trail and more, in addition to abundant wildlife. Located in the same wooded park is Bird Haven Greenhouse & Conservatory, which was constructed in the early 1900s. The Italian Renaissance-style building offers floral shows that change with the season. Year-round attractions include a tropical house, cacti room and show house.

Tucked away along the banks of the Fox River in Kendall County is Saw Wee Kee Park, which has almost 135 acres of natural area with deer and bald eagle habitats. There’s a canoe/kayak launch and fishing area, as well as trails for horseback riding, hiking, BMX biking and cross-country skiing. Bring lunch for a picnic at the park’s shelter or try your hand at the orienteering course. Grills and portable toilets are available.