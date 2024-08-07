5 Things to Do: Three French Hens, Morris Cruise Night, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

- Three French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown Morris. Head to Downtown Morris Saturday morning to shop at the many stands that will line the streets. The Three French Hens Market has baked goods, crafted goods, art, flowers, produce and so much more.
- Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, downtown Morris. Morris Cruise Night returns with its August cruise, which will benefit the Fallen Outdoors. Take a stroll around the downtown to see all sorts of classic cars and show cars.
- Barbershop Quartet: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Goold Park. Take in the sounds of the barbershop quartet Take Note on Friday night at Goold Park as a preamble to the Morris Area Public Library’s “Movies in the Park” series. The movie on Friday is “Mary Poppins.”
- Liberty Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, downtown Morris. Morris is hosting the 10th annual Liberty Arts Festival in downtown Morris, filling the downtown with art and artists for a celebration. Sip and Shop returns this year, and there will be many activities for all ages.
- Anybody 5K: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. It’s not too late to sign up for the Anybody 5K, for those looking to bring a little bit of competition to their run.
The Scene