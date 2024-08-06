Marriott, Paramount theatres receive Jeff Award nominations

Paramount Theatre's revival of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” earned Jeff nominations for its evocative set and lighting. The production also received a nod for best large play. (Courtesy of Liz Lauren )

Ten years ago, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble was battling for its artistic survival after the College of DuPage, for financial reasons, ended its relationship with the McAninch Arts Center’s longtime resident theater company.

Theater lovers rallied around the company, which resumed MAC performances in 2016 after a two-year hiatus. And on Tuesday, BTE earned five equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, the most in its nearly 40-year history.

Bryan Burke earned a nomination for his performance as a man making amends while confronting his mortality in “The Outgoing Tide.” Christopher Kriz received nominations for sound design and original music for the same production.

Additionally, Jessica Kuehnau received a mid-size theater set design nomination for BTE’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” which also earned Aly Greaves Amidei a costume design nomination.

TV stars Laurie Metcalf and Jason Alexander received lead performer in a play nominations for “Little Bear Ridge Road” and “Judgment Day,” respectively.

Marriott Theatre led all suburban ensembles with 17 nominations, including best large musical nods for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” which also received a nomination for ensemble.

Kaitlyn Davis and Andrew Mueller received equity Jeff Award nominations for their performances as Carole King and her husband Gerry Goffin in Marriott Theatre’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” (Courtesy of Liz Lauren)

“Beautiful” also received nominations for director Jessica Fisch, principal performer Kaitlyn Davis and supporting performers Andrew Mueller and Erica Stephan. “The Music Man” received nominations for director and choreographer Katie Spelman, principal performer KJ Hippensteel, supporting performer Alex Goodrich, costume designer Raquel Adorno, and music director Ryan T. Nelson.

Seven of Drury Lane Theatre’s 14 nominations came for its jubilant revival of the Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which received nominations for revue; ensemble; director E. Faye Butler; performers James T. Lane and Lorenzo Rush, Jr.; lighting designer Lee Friskness; and music director William Foster McDaniel.

Drury Lane Theatre's joyful revival of “Ain't Misbehavin'” received seven Jeff Award nominations for best revue, best ensemble, direction, music direction, lighting and two performers. (Courtesy of Justin Barbin)

The Oakbrook Terrace theater earned a best large musical nomination for “Guys and Dolls,” which also earned a choreography nomination for Dan Knechtges.

“Cinderella” star Lissa deGuzman and Mark David Kaplan’s Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” received nominations for principal performer in a musical. “Cinderella” also received nominations for supporting performer McKinley Carter and costume designer Theresa Ham. Mike Tutaj was nominated for his “Fiddler on the Roof” projections.

Paramount Theatre’s “A Streetcar Named Desire” received nominations for large play, set designer Angela Weber Miller and lighting designer Cat Wilson. Paramount’s revival of “Next to Normal” received nominations for large musical, director Jim Corti and principal performer Donna Louden. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” earned nods for costume designer Ryan Park and projection designer Paul Deziel. Lastly, Ron E. Rains earned a supporting performer nod for “Billy Elliot.”

The 56th annual equity Jeff Awards ceremony takes place Sept. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. For tickets, information and a complete list of nominees, see jeffawards.org.

