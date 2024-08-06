Gospel singer Chuck Crain to perform at Ottawa church

Southern gospel singer Chuck Crain will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Ottawa.

The concert is open to the public and admission is free. Donations will be accepted to support Crain’s music ministry.

Crain has been known as a member of the Presleys’ Country Jubilee Show in Branson, Missouri, since 1998. He sings tenor with the Southern Gospel Quartet and provides backup vocals for other entertainers.

His singing career began with the Blue Jacket Choir in San Diego, California, while he served in the U.S. Navy. In 1976, he joined his first full-time gospel group, The Mid-South Boys Quartet. Three years later, he joined the Blackwoods and traveled the globe singing to millions of gospel music fans. The Blackwoods performed on TV programs such as “The 700 Club,” “The PTL Club” and programs by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. The Blackwoods visited Branson in 1990, and Crain left the group to form his own, The Heartland Quartet. He later sang backup for Wayne Newton.

In December 1997, Crain collaborated with Gary and Steve Presley to form the Southern Gospel Quartet for the Presleys’ Country Jubilee Show. The Presleys have performed a 30-minute weekly program on RFD-TV since March 2010.

For information about the Ottawa concert, call 815-228-0746 or 815-433-1060. The concert venue at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, has elevator access available and is air conditioned.