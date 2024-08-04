Rhythm and Brews Fest coming back to Woodstock on Friday

Paper music is replaced by electronic music during a performance of the Woodstock City Band on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in the historic Woodstock Square. The band, in its 140th season, performed its "Galloping through the Gallery" concert for the crowd. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Rhythms and Brews Fest is coming back to Woodstock.

According to a news release from the city, tribute band the Blooze Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday on the Square.

Friday marks the second annual event, according to the release. The festival “is dedicated to bringing the community together for an evening of fun, entertainment and local flavors.”

Of the performers: “They honor not only the music of the original Blues Brothers but also the spirit of Dan Aykroyd’s love for traditional blues, Motown, soul, and R&B, as well as John Belushi’s passion for classic rock. Like Aykroyd and Belushi, The Blooze Brothers blend these great musical traditions into a stage show that energizes and delights music fans across the greater Chicago area and beyond,” according to the release.

Food trucks, including Your Sister’s Tomato, Chow Down, Serna’s Grill, El Taco Feliz and Tropical Chill will be available starting at 6 p.m. Beverages from local breweries including Holzlager Brewing Company and MobCraft Beer also will be available, according to the release.

Woodstock often features music and live events in the Square, especially during summer months. Reggae artist Gizzae performed Aug. 3 and the Woodstock City Band celebrated its 140th season this summer. The city band performed twice in July.