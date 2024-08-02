“Be You” rock hunt returns to downtown St. Charles Aug. 9

The "Be You" Rock Hunt begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. Participants will have the opportunity to win gift bags from local St. Charles businesses by locating one of the 20 painted “Be You” rocks hidden in downtown St. Charles. (St. Charles Business Alliance )

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s “Be You” Rock Hunt will return to downtown St. Charles on Friday, Aug. 9, where scavengers will have a chance to win prizes from participating businesses.

Beginning at 9 a.m., participants can search the downtown area for rocks with “Be You” painted on them, and finders will win a bag of gifts from local businesses valued at over $30.

This year, 20 “Be You” rocks will be hidden outdoors between Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue downtown– twice as many as last year, meaning double the opportunity to win and double the prizes up for grabs.

Those who find a “Be You” rock can redeem it at the Municipal Building at 2 E. Main St. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The first rock redeemed will win the grand prize gift bag valued at over $150 and only one rock may be submitted per person.

The event will continue until all the rocks are located. Updates on the hunt’s conclusion and the number of remaining rocks can be found on the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Facebook at facebook.com/STCalliance or Instagram at @stcalliance.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki encourages everyone to participate in the annual scavenger hunt event.

“We are so excited to see the growth of the ‘Be You’ Rock Hunt with the addition of even more rocks that will be hiding throughout downtown,” Sawicki said in a news release. “Our hope is that everyone has a wonderful time participating in this end-of-summer celebration and has the chance to stop by some of the incredible local businesses we have in St. Charles.”

For more information on the event visit www.stcalliance.org/beyourockhunt or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967 with additional questions.