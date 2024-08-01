Northern Illinois beer festivals happening in August

Check out some of the best beer bashes happening in a community near you.

Summer is a great time for beer festivals, and while many have already passed, there’s still a few more events happening before the cooler weather hits and the Oktoberfests begin.

These fests offer a chance to sample unique brews, delicious food and lively entertainment.

Here are some of the best beer bashes happening in a community near you in the next few months. (Jayce Eustice)

Corn & Craft Beer Fest – Aug. 3

Taste craft beers from a variety of local brewers as you listen to live music at Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will also offer corn-based foods like roasted corn, elote, corn dogs and more. Music from Live Pete begins at noon. Shop crafts and goods from local artisans, and enjoy activities like a self-feed zoo, cornhole games and more. sonnyacres.com/corn-craft-beer-fest-at-sonny-acres-farm/

Oak Park Microbrew Review – Aug. 17

One of the longest-running beer festivals in the area, the Oak Park Microbrew Review will have more than 60 breweries with beers, ciders and seltzers available to sample in the city’s downtown. Food from a variety of vendors will be available for purchase. Visit the city’s quaint local businesses while the streets are closed and open to pedestrians. Super early bird tickets cost $55 and are available until July 1. VIP entry is at noon, early bird entry is at 1 p.m. and general admission is at 2 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Seven Generations Ahead. sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr

Bands, Brews & BBQ – Aug. 16-18

It’s three days full of music, delectable food and cold beer at Bands, Brews & BBQ in McHenry. The event is set at Petersen Park from Aug. 16 to 18. Enjoy beer and seltzers from Crystal Lake Brewing, Holzhauer Brewing, Revolution Brewing and more. Food vendors include Big E BBQ, Rolling Smoke BBQ, Little Rock Street Cafe, Perk N’ Pickle and many others. Performers include John Todd, Jimmy Nick, Recaptured – A Tribute to Journey, 8 Miles South and additional artists. For more information about ticket prices, times and the full weekend lineup, visit mrbbb.com.

Ribs, Rhythms & Brews – Aug. 24

This year’s Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Sycamore, promises to be bigger and better than ever! The popular event brings award-winning rib vendors from across the region. sycamorechamber.com/chamber-events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest