The Morris Area Public Library is celebrating the Liberty Arts Festival along with the rest of Morris from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at 604 Liberty St. as it hosts an exhibit of Salvador Dali and Marc Chagall paintings.

This free exhibit will show off the person collection from a person who wishes to remain anonymous.

Library Director Resa Mai said there are around 12 pieces of art and all are welcome to stop by.