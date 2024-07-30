Celebrate the flavors of fall at Festival of the Vine

A large selection of restaurants participated in the during the Festival of the Vine in Geneva on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual autumn harvest celebration.

Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine.

The event runs Friday through Sunday Sept. 6-8 on S. Fourth and James streets in downtown Geneva.

A variety of Geneva chamber member restaurants will be showcased along with a variety of wines, in addition to beer and seltzer offerings.

A plethora of libations are at the ready during the Festival of the Vine Friday September 8, 2023 in Geneva. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

For over 40 years, restaurants have set up under one huge tent offering three of their favorite signature items. Visitors purchase tickets and buy a “taste” at one of the featured restaurants in the tent.

Unique wines from around the world will be available for purchase to accompany the food. Enjoy versatile local and Chicago-land musical entertainers on the stage.

Other events during the festival include an arts and crafts show, merchant wine events, business booths, activities for the kids and complimentary horse drawn carriage rides plus great shopping in Geneva’s historic downtown. Additional events can be found around Geneva. Times vary for individual events.

Visit www.genevachamber.com for more information. A complete schedule of events will be available mid-August.