Discover ‘the ultimate American food’ at Fox Valley barbecue joints

Even dreams about food sometimes have a hiccup along the way.

For Dan and Maggie Orlando, a married couple and co-owners of DAMO BBQ, it started well before they were able to begin serving their mouth-watering scratch-made Texas-style barbecue with an Italian flare.

It began just a few years ago when the 1976 truck that they purchased in Texas and intended on renovating into a food truck proved to be a gigantic lemon.

But, as the saying goes, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” so the Orlandos made lemonade except that the lemons they make were brisket, pulled pork, beef burnt ends, baby back ribs, smoked hams, pulled chicken, sausage and peppers, chicken wings, smoked cauliflower and more.

A plate of some of the options at DAMO BBQ, based in Kane County. (Photo provided by DAMO BBQ)

After receiving the heart-breaking news from their mechanic that the cost to renovate and repair the truck would be twice as much as what they paid for it, the Orlandos had to come up with an alternative plan for their start-up barbecue business.

Despite being without a truck, they purchased tents and the required permits and began offering their barbecue throughout the Kane County area and neighboring communities with pop-up events.

After just a few months of business, positive word began to spread, and DAMO BBQ continued to grow. Soon they converted a trailer from a prior business venture into a working mobile kitchen.

Today, they continue to make appearances at local markets while popping up at breweries, vineyards and festivals. Additionally, DAMO BBQ is a private caterer and can provide a great spread to holiday parties, business luncheons, baby showers and even weddings.

“Barbecue is more than just food; it’s an experience that brings people together,” said Maggie Orlando. “At DAMO BBQ, we pour our heart and soul into every dish, blending Central Texas traditions and pits with an Italian flair to create something truly unique. It’s this fusion of flavors and the joy of sharing a meal that makes barbecue so special.”

To many, barbecue is the ultimate American food. Smoked meats, dry rubs, amazing sauces and tempting side dishes are not only delicious and finger-licking great, but also comforting.

“When we took on barbecue we wanted to exemplify barbecue at its core,” said Lucas Goucher, co-owner of Obscurity in Elburn. “The first thing we did was make sure we were non-gas assisted. Our 1,000-pound wood-fired smoker from Texas was made for us and is maintained 24/7. This was something we really felt we had to have when we jumped into it. We’re doing barbecue the right way and not cheating with the gas or electric. That’s what makes us super unique and gives the flavor that it is.”

Pick 3 barbecue selection at Obscurity Brewing in Elburn (Shaw Media photo)

At Obscurity, craft beer and wood-smoked barbecue hit each other head on. The result of the collision? Lots of cold craft beer and even more barbecue meat and sandwiches.

Get your fill with a half-pound order of brisket, shoulder, ribs, turkey, or shrimp which is served with bread and pickles and your choice of two sauces and a half-pint side of baked beans, charred coleslaw, smoked corn, fried potato salad, mac and cheese or much more. And don’t forget to choose something delicious to wash it all down.

“Most of our barbecue is quality dry rub,” said Nicole Bergner, director of operations for Obscurity. “We don’t douse it with wet sauce. Our primary focus is the meats we smoke regularly: brisket, turkey, ribs and pork shoulder. Our smoker is also our primary heating source. We make our onion rings from scratch and smoke whole onions. All side options use that so all our food has smokey flavors.”

Whether you’re closing in on your 100th year, middle-aged or just a kid, you’re bound to find delight when you bite into the vast menu of items at Obscurity.

“My 5-year-old daughter is keen on the ribs, and she’ll eat them dry,” Goucher said. “She won’t even dip them because the rub and flavor from the smoke adds a nice base flavor and with the tender juices it falls right off the bone.”

Here are a few other barbecue joints in the area that are inspired by authentic traditions and recipes from around the country that today you can find nearby in Kane County.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

746 South Lincoln Ave., Aurora

630-264-7191

www.dickeys.com

The world’s largest barbecue franchise started off as a small, family-operated barbecue joint in Dallas, Texas in 1941. Now, 83 years later, you can enjoy authentic, craftsman-style barbecue and comfort food by dining in, taking out or having it delivered.

Duke’s Blues n BBQ

112 Railroad St., East Dundee

224-699-9030

www.dukes-blues-n-bbq.com

Founded nearly 40 years ago, Duke’s has southern roots as owner Terrance Duke Seward and his family are originally from the Mississippi Delta area of Greenville, Miss. The food that you can enjoy today comes from recipes that have been passed down through the generations of Duke’s family.

Firewater BBQ n Brew

524 West State St., Geneva

www.firewaterbbq.com

With five locations in the Chicago area, including Geneva, Firewater continues to gain new customers and for good reason - its menu has many of the barbecue favorites that tempt the taste buds of barbecue connoisseurs. Selections like thick cut smoked bacon, rib tips, cheddar jalapeño brats, pulled pork and Angus beef brisket. Firewater also offers party platters, catering and even pig roasts.