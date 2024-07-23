Guided hikes, canyon tours make for a great weekend at Starved Rock Lodge

A trolley is available for narrated tours and to transport visitors to scenic destinations. Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

If you’ve never experienced an overnight stay at Starved Rock Lodge, this could be the time to book a room or cabin in the woods.

Live music at The Veranda is one of the best ways to enjoy a summer evening at Starved Rock. The relaxed atmosphere is paired with a panoramic view, outdoor dining, creative cocktails, craft beer and a variety of live music every Friday (and select Saturdays) from 8-11 p.m.

“Take a Hike & a Lunch” guided hikes are offered from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. The experience is enhanced by the knowledgeable guides who tell stories about the rich history of Starved Rock, along with fun facts about the geology, wildlife and wildflowers in the park. Hikers will discover Starved Rock’s sandstone canyons, picturesque bluffs and seasonal waterfalls on this three-mile-round-trip guided hike. Tickets cost $25 per person. A sack lunch is included. Reservations are required.

Guided hikes to view natural wonders are offered through Starved Rock Lodge. Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

The Main Dining Room is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are suggested, especially on weekends and at peak dining times. Smoked Prime Rib is on the menu every Saturday night from 5-9 p.m., along with such featured offerings as salads, steaks and many other delicious choices. The lodge recently added a specialty coffee menu that is available daily. Sunday brunch is also a crowd-pleaser because of the wide selection. Call 815-220-7321 for reservations.

The Great Hall is the setting for the lodge’s Tribute to the Stars Shows. Book now for upcoming shows, which all include a hot lunch buffet. From Billy Joel and Elton John tributes to The Statler Brothers, you’ll feel like you’re seeing the actual artist! Performers also include such acts as the band Rosie & The Rivets. Ticket prices start at $60 per person. Call 815-220-7386 or book online and enjoy a walk down memory lane.

Land & Water Cruises run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through September. This tour begins with lunch in the restaurant followed by a narrated trolley tour. Learn about Starved Rock’s history and legends of the area. The trolley takes passengers to the Eagle 1 for a scenic river cruise.

The best combination of a river cruise and hike are on the “Visit a Canyon & a Boat Ride” experience, which runs from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through September. Guests board the trolley with a guide and head to the entrance of one of Starved Rock’s most scenic canyons. The walk is less than a mile and takes about 45 minutes. Following the hike, relax with a boat ride on the picturesque Illinois River. A snack, bottle of water and souvenir drawstring backpack are included. The canyon chosen may vary, depending on weather, river and trail conditions. Tickets cost $55 per person.

For a fun, one-hour tour, take the “Waterfowl Cruise” that runs June-October from 1-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Board the trolley and travel to the nearby marina. Once aboard the Eagle 1, you’ll see waterfowl and woodlands along the Illinois River. Tickets cost $37 per person.

Take a “Sunset Cruise” aboard the Sainte Genevieve sternwheeler that operates on select Thursdays from June-September. Enjoy the evening on the beautiful Illinois River aboard the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat. Tickets cost $50 for adults, $40 for children. Reservations are required. Call 815-220-7386 or book online at starvedrocklodge.com.