10+ breweries and wineries to be featured at Drinkin’ with Lincoln

Ottawa’s Friendship Days will kick off with the inaugural Ottawa’s Brew Fest “Drinkin’ With Lincoln” event, held in the beautiful and historic Washington Square Park. Festivities kick off from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and continue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Enjoy two full days of live music featuring performances by local favorite bands and singer-songwriters, including talent such as Dan Hubbard, 80′s Bush, The Beatelles, Rosie & The Rivets, Aaron Kelly and The David Hilliker Trio. While you’re there, savor delicious food from vendors like Bertha’s, Flo’s, Dig Doug’s BBQ, Serna’s, Tony’s Tacos, Chicago Maine Lobster and Yim Curry.

Provided by the Ottawa Visitors Center

For the centerpiece of the two-day fest, quench your thirst with a fantastic lineup of beer vendors from across the state, along with a small curated selection of wineries, meaderies and distillers. The lineup for Drinkin’ With Lincoln includes Nik & Ivy Brewing Company, Church Street Brewing, Obscurity Brewing, Scorched Earth Brewing Company, Revolution Brewing, Two Brothers Brewing, Kite Hill Vineyards and Unpossible Mead – along with Starved Rock Country’s own Tangled Roots Brewing Company, Star Union Spirits and August Hill Winery.

Tickets are available at the gate. For $25, you’ll receive 20 tasting tickets at the gate (credit card fees apply). Beer tastings are two tickets each or six tickets for a 16-ounce pour, and wine tastings are two tickets each or six tickets for a 5-ounce pour. Rumor has it that Lincoln might make a guest appearance – you don’t want to miss this.

For more information and to see some of the merch that will be available at the festival, head to www.visitottawail.com/event/drinkin-with-lincoln.

Drinkin’ With Lincoln is just one of the fun-filled activities being offered during Friendship Days. That Saturday also will feature the Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market (Jackson Street across from Washington Square Park, running from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Music In The Park, featuring the band Good Clean Fun (Washington Square Park, from 6 to 9 p.m.).

Sunday’s festivities also include the return of Ottawa’s popular Touch A Truck event. Sponsored by the Illinois Valley Building Trades, Illinois Valley Contractors Association and the Illinois Valley Labor Management Fund, the family-friendly, completely free event for kids of all ages gives them a rare opportunity to explore their favorite vehicles up close. See, touch, interact with and learn about dozens of cool vehicles. Look inside, sit inside and climb all over any of these unusual vehicles and talk to their operators. Touch A Truck will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 400 Clinton St.

On Aug. 3, Step Back in Time at Ottawa’s Canal Day. This day of fun-filled activities for the entire family is sponsored and brought to you by the Ottawa Canal Association, Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum and the Reddick Mansion Association. There will be demonstrations, reenactments and more to help you learn about the storied history of the I&M Canal and its lasting impact.

For more information on upcoming Friendships Days events, including sidewalk sales, Kid’s Fishing Rodeo and the 40th anniversary of the La Salle County Cruisers Car Show, head to VisitOttawaIL.com/Event or follow Facebook.com/OttawaFriendshipDays.