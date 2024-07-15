Relax at one of these lakeside attractions in northern Illinois this summer

A view of the waterfront, a boat ride beneath a cloudless sky, toes buried in a mound of warm sand. It’s all much closer than you might imagine.

This summer, make plans to spend a day—or several—at the lake. The only tough part? Deciding which one.

Independence Grove Forest Preserve

16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville, www.lcfpd.org/IG

Centered around a 129-acre lake, Independence Grove is a beautifully manicured space with plenty to fill the day. Maintained by the Lake County Forest Preserve, the space offers boat rentals—choices include rowboats, kayaks, paddleboards, pontoons and paddleboats. Next to a small stretch of beach perfect for a bonfire lies a beer garden with ample seating, picturesque views and Lake County brews on tap. Tuesdays throughout the summer feature live music from groups such as Gizzae, which performs reggae songs on July 2, and tribute bands like The Insiders whose spirited set will pay homage to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers July 23.

Lindy’s Landing Waterfront Restaurant & Marina

115 Park St., Wauconda, www.lindyslanding.com

Watch sunlight glitter on the surface of Bangs Lake at this popular lakefront restaurant. Newly remodeled, the understated nautical interior showcases exposed wood beams and elegant seating. Outdoor dining options include a sizable deck as well as tables that sit right on the sand and lead out to the adjacent marina, which offers a boat launch as well as storage of kayaks and paddle boards. Fish entrees like peel and eat shrimp mingle with bowls and salads as well as tacos that pair perfectly with a housemade coconut mojito. Diners can enjoy specials on savory bites and drinks during Happy Hour, which takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the indoor bar and lounge every weekday except Tuesdays.

Chain O’ Lakes Boat Tours

25635 W. Hermann Ave., Antioch, www.chainolakesboattours.com

Those seeking a more immersive lake experience can opt to explore the bountiful and expansive waterway that is the Chain O’Lakes by way of a guided boat tour. Company owner and captain Dan Shaughnessy grew up in the area and shares with passengers his lifetime’s worth of knowledge about the 15 interconnected lakes, including details about its flora—August brings striking Egyptian lotus flowers to the water’s surface—and fauna like the 230 species of birds, among them eagles, herons and even pelicans, that frequent the lakes. An assortment of tours include guided fishing trips, sunset cruises and more. While weekends tend to bring revelers to the water, Shaugnessy says tours that take place during the week are far more serene and allow visitors a chance to fully appreciate the beauty of the lakes.

Blarney Island

27843 W. Grass Lake Road, Antioch. www.blarneyisland.com

Those interested in letting loose a little should consider Blarney Island in Grass Lake the spot. This Caribbean-themed bar and eatery, which dubs itself “Key West of the Midwest,” has been around in one form or another since 1901. The objective at Blarney Island is fun, and patrons take it seriously. It’s a favorite among boat owners, but those without their own need not look elsewhere. Shuttle boats regularly depart from the establishment’s Antioch-based parking lot. On the menu is an extensive line-up of bar food classics including burgers and wraps while the island vibe can be found in offerings like coconut shrimp. As for entertainment, not only does Blarney Island host live music on its outdoor stage all summer long but Thursdays are earmarked for daring drag boat racing out on the lake.

Illinois State Beach Park

This enormous park, spanning more than 6 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, has it all—from swimming beaches and biking and hiking trails to campgrounds. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, it is the only remaining beach ridge shoreline that remains in the state, and is home to various types of natural areas including wetlands, prairie and oak savannas. Visitors looking to stay for a while can opt to camp on the grounds—online reservations are recommended—or stay at the Illinois Beach Hotel, which offers rooms with views of the lake shore, a shop and restaurant.

1 Lake Front Drive, Zion. https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/parks