With the threat of rainy or stormy weather, Festival 56′s Shakespeare in the Park production of R&J is cancelled for Sunday, July 7. (Jayce Eustice)

The next show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.