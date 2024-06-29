Fireworks in McHenry County: Where to find Fourth of July fireworks, festivals, parades and more

Fireworks dazzle the sky above Crystal Lake on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach during Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Celebration. (Truman Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Independence Day is almost here, and with it comes a variety of fun-filled celebrations in the McHenry County area starting Friday, including parades, festivals and, of course, fireworks displays.

Here is what communities have in store during the holiday weekend, and over the coming weeks, with plans subject to change depending on weather:

Dundee’s annual fireworks display will be held Saturday, June 29 at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue in Carpentersville.

Starting at 6 p.m., a community event featuring entertainment, food vendors and community partners will lead up to the fireworks at dusk.

Celebrate Fox Lake, June 29

The celebration takes place at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake, and kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. following by a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food, live entertainment, drinks and activities from 5 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks launched off Nippersink Lake at 9:30 p.m.

Wauconda fireworks, July 3

Wauconda will celebrate the holiday with fireworks, music and food from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Cook Park, 600 N. Main Street. Come early to find a good spot to view the fireworks and enjoy on-site concessions.

One of the largest and longest-running summer festivals in McHenry County returns from July 4 through July 7 on the grounds of the historic Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park in Crystal Lake.

Enjoy exciting live music, delicious food, a broad selection of beer and wine, unlimited carnival rides, kids activities, a bags tournament and more.

The gate charge for each day is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for seniors 65 and older and free for children 12 and under. The festival is going cashless this year for all entrance ticket and beer garden ticket sales. Credit cards, debit cards and mobile pay options will be accepted. Food vendors will accept cash.

The annual Children’s Bike Parade, hosted by the Crystal Lake chapter of Women of Today, steps off across from Main Beach at 11:55 a.m. July 6. Participants are asked to line up at 11:30 a.m.

For a full lineup of the Lakeside Festival’s 14 scheduled musical acts, registration for the bags tournament, a full event schedule and to purchase tickets, visit thedole.org/the-fest.

Fireworks dazzle the sky above Crystal Lake on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach during Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Celebration. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Woodstock’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display celebration will be from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Emricson Park, 900 South Street. Walk-ins can enter through the South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Donations will be collected to help cover the cost of the fireworks.

Concessions will have snacks and beverages for sale and paid parking will be available using the South Street entrance.

Huntley fireworks, July 4

Huntley will host its Independence Day fireworks show at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47. A Party in the Park event sponsored by Huntley Community Radio will begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will start at dusk.

Sleepy Hollow’s July Fourth festivities begin with a one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, starting at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, followed by the Bob Zdenek Memorial Fishing Derby at 9 a.m. at Lake Sharon.

Refreshments open at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m.around Sabatino Park. To participate in the parade, meet at the Sleepy Hollow Pool parking lot at 11 a.m. No registration is required.

The Service Club Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a requested donation of $5 from exhibitors for Illinois Special Olympics. Food, games, live musical performances and a pie-eating contest follow at 2:30 p.m. Games close at 3 p.m. and the music and refreshment will wind down around 4 p.m.

Return to the park at 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, for the fireworks display. A donation of $20 is requested to offset the cost of the fireworks.

Island Lake Fourth of July Parade and Picnic, July 4

The Fourth of July Parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., traveling to Veterans Park, which will host the picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hot dogs, crafts, games and a balloon toss.

Wonder Lake Independence Day Celebration, July 5-7

Wonder Lake’s annual Independence Day Celebration will run from Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, starting with Venetian Night at dusk on July 5.

Food trucks, music and fun for kids start at 11 a.m. July 6 on Hancock Drive, followed by a parade at 1 p.m. and the Wonder Dog 2024 contest directly following the parade at the East Side Fire House. A ski show will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Wonder Center Beach, followed by fireworks at dusk.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on July 7, free pontoon rides will be launched from the Wonder Lake Marina, 4019 E. Lake Shore Drive, to wrap up the celebration.

Fox River Grove fireworks, July 6

Enjoy food trucks, dinner served by the Fox River Grove Lions Club and music from DJ Lee Powers at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park before the fireworks start at dusk.

Celebrate the summer with Marengo’s annual Day in the Park from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail. Activities will include concessions, a craft fair, touch-a-truck, car show, beer tent, bucking bull, dunk tanks, petting zoo with pony rides, trackless train rides, games and fireworks at dusk.

Island Lake fireworks, July 13

Island Lake will hold its fireworks display from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Eastway Boat Launch and Dorothy Beach will be closed for parking on the day of the fireworks display.

McHenry’s Fiesta Days celebration, hosted by McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce, will run from July 11-21 with events at Petersen Park, Veterans Memorial Park and downtown locations. The festival is packed full of events, including a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

For a full list of events, including an art and street fair, music festival, Cask and Barrel Night and parade, visit mchenryfiestadays.com.

Do you have an event to add to this listing? Email us at tips@nwherald.com.