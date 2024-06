The Let Freedom Rock celebration begins at 4 p.m. Friday night at Island Park in Wilmington, with the Alex Hoffer Band kicking off the evening’s music at 6 p.m.

The City of Wilmington and the Wilmington Park District host this annual event, which includes live music, food trucks, a beer garden, plenty of kids’ activities, and fireworks.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. Off-premise liquor is not allowed.