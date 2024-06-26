Suburban restaurants open on July 4

The Graceful Ordinary at 1 E. Main St. in St. Charles will be open on July 4, 2024. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Are you strictly a weekend griller and don’t want to cook on the Fourth of July? Here are some suburban restaurants that will be open for the holiday, which falls on a Thursday. Enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner out before (or during) the fireworks.

Antico Posto

Stay cool on a warm July 4 holiday with gelato from Antico Posto. (Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises)

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, serving specials such as chicken meatballs, whipped ricotta, Italian salad, charred pepperoni pizza, spicy rigatoni alla vodka and housemade gelato.

A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Chill and grill on July 4 with these special grill packages that feed four to six. The $99 arrachera package includes 2 pounds of marinated outer skirt steak that’s ready to grill, 2 pounds of guacamole, 2 pounds of pico de gallo, salsa trio (morita, habanero and serrano) and 24 homemade tortillas. The $89 puerco adobado package swaps in 2 pounds of ancho-guajillo marinated pork for the skirt steak. The $59 Nacho Burger package contains all the fixings for their Clasica Burger and house nachos for four people. Order ahead for pickup at a toda madre, Bien Trucha, Bien Trucha Kitchen (Lombard) or Quiubo.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. On Thursday, July 4, indulge in brunch until 3 p.m. that includes specialties such as smashed avocado toast, migas egg scramble, chilaquiles, and light and fluffy lemon pancakes in addition to fresh-squeezed juices and orange or red mimosas.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/specials/. Celebrate Independence Day with the signature Texas chili dog served with fried onions and French fries.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Broken Oar is throwing a five-day 4th of July Fest featuring live music from nine bands Wednesday through Sunday, July 3-7. On Thursday, July 4, All Stars will take the stage at 2 p.m.

The Graceful Ordinary

The Graceful Ordinary will be open on July 4. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. TGO is open Thursday, July 4, and their south terrace provides prime views of the St. Charles fireworks show.

The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social has brought back its blue frose for the Fourth of July. (Courtesy of The Hampton Social)

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207, thehamptonsocial.com/events/4th-of-july-featuring-blue-frose. Now through July 4, The Hampton Social will be mixing up its blue frosé, a limited-time blend of Tito’s vodka, H Rosé wine and peach purée, for $17.