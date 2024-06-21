Riding the white water in the Vermilion River

The Midwest isn’t the first place that comes to mind when thinking of whitewater rafting.

But for those who want the exhilaration of this extreme sport within a day’s drive of Chicago, Starved Rock Country is home to Illinois’ premier option.

Amidst rushing currents and serene woodlands is the Vermilion River – one of the few rivers in Midwest that offers whitewater rafting.

“It’s the only one in Illinois that’s got any thrill to it at all,” said Bob Herbst, owner of Vermillion River Rafting, which is the only whitewater rafting business on the Vermilion River.

A trip booked through Vermillion River Rafting runs 9.5 miles from the Route 178 bridge at Lowell to the city of Oglesby. The stretch of river includes 14 sets of rapids, with most being Class 1 and Class 2. Rafters have a chance of encountering Class 3 rapids at Wildcat Falls if the river level is over 4 feet high.

The route provides a sense of remote adventure. Rafters will see only one manmade structure during their trip, near the exit point. The riverbanks between the entry and exit points are ripe with beautiful nature scenes featuring woodlands, plants and animals, plus a pass alongside Matthiessen State Park. Many points along the river are perfect for picnicking, fishing and swimming. Trips last three to four hours.

“If you come here with a good attitude, you’re going to have a lot of fun,” Herbst said.

Herbst suggests rafters bring a cooler with drinks, plus sunscreen and shoes that are not flip flops. If a person wears prescription glasses, he advises wearing a headband with the glasses because otherwise they may fall into the water.

The company website cites the Vermilion River as a good beginner course for whitewater rafting.

Vermillion River Rafting operates seven days a week starting May 1, but all trips are rain and water dependent. A lack of rain and drought conditions the past two years reduced opportunities, but Herbst is hopeful for a successful rafting season in 2024.

Trips are self-guided; groups are not accompanied by a guide. Vermillion River Rafting supplies customers with a four- to six-person raft, paddles, life vests and rafting instructions. Customers also can choose to rent Funyaks, which are inflatable kayaks.

The rafting company continues operation until the middle of July. Trips later in the summer are possible but not guaranteed because the weather might not produce enough rain to maintain river levels.

VERMILLION RIVER RAFTING

To secure a spot, reservations are recommended by calling 815-667-5242. The price to raft is $30 for children ages 6 to 16 years and $40 for everyone older than 16. Children ages 6 to 16 must have an adult to accompany them on the trip.