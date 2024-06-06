Local Scene: Strawberry Festival and Fairy Walk Launch Party in Kane County this weekend

Windy Acres Farm's Strawberry Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 8, 9, 15 and 16, offering a variety of strawberry-related foods, drinks and products, plus fun activities. (Photo submitted)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. WellBatavia Festival: The WellBatavia Festival returns from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. This is a free event in which a variety of vendors assist people with their health needs. The festival will encompass health services, holistic wellness, fitness and the environment. Free prevention health checks will be available. For more information, visit bataviachamber.org/events/details/wellbatavia-festival-24637.

2. Strawberry Festival: Windy Acres Farm in Geneva will kick off the Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, continuing June 15 and 16. It showcases an array of strawberry-related foods and drinks. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be brats, burgers and fresh sweet corn grilling, the farm’s Beer Garden will be open and the Attraction Area will be offered. The latter includes zip lines, tetherball, piggy rides, bags, life-sized hamster wheels and other activities. There is no entry fee for the festival itself, but admission to the Attraction Area costs $16.99 online or $17.99 in person for ages 2 and older. The festival’s farm stand is open for the duration of the event, and will have a plethora of strawberry-related items for sale, including fresh strawberries, strawberry-glazed doughnuts, funnel cakes, strawberry plants, Strawberry Fest T-shirts and trucker hats, beverages and more. Live entertainment or a DJ will be on hand. Windy Acres Farm is at 37W446 Fabyan Parkway. For more information, visit windyacresfarmstand.com/strawberry-festival.

3. Fairy Walk Launch Party: The 2024 Fairy Walk Launch Party will unfold from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Pep Line, 201 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The party will highlight a variety of vendors, events and businesses. Among exhibitors, Heinz Brothers Garden Center will sell fairy garden items, Shadow Lux Soapery will sell vegan, palm-free soap, Tiny n’ Tall Rescue will have adoptable animals on site for meet-and-greet opportunities, Magpie Gemstones will sell crystals, handmade jewelry and crystals, and there will be face painting available through Party Like Da Vinci. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairy, and fairy-themed swag bags are available for preorder. For more information, visit stcfairywalk.com.

4. Lego Building Challenge: Batavia Public Library will host a Lego Building Challenge from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the Youth Services Program Room. Families can come to the library and follow challenge cards to put their building skills to the test. Creations will be displayed in the library. The event is available while supplies last. Batavia Public Library is at 10 S. Batavia Ave. For more information, visit batavia.libnet.info/event/10527590.

5. 48th annual Kane County Railroadiana and Model Train Show and Sale: The annual Kane County Railroadiana and Model Train Show and Sale will chug into view from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the front building at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. A variety of train-related collectibles and setups will be available for viewing and purchasing. Admission costs $6, and is free for children 12 and younger. For more information, visit rrshows.com.

