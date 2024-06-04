Food trucks, craft beer and more at Ottawa’s inaugural Infinity Food Festival

Bring your appetite to downtown Ottawa on Saturday, June 29, for the first-ever Infinity Food Festival.

More than 30 food trucks will flock to the Jordan Block (the 100 block of West Main Street) and Washington Square to serve cuisine celebrating a variety of flavors and ethnicities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29.

Kids can partake in the Junior Chef station and prepare a make-and-take goodie, while their parents can indulge at the Brew-B-Q tent with craft beer and barbecue vendors. Tickets are required for entry.

In addition to barbecue, guests can enjoy Puerto Rican, Ecuadorian, Thai, Filipino, Mexican and Caribbean dishes, as well as halal meat, plus fare that includes pizza, smash burgers, hot dogs, sausages and desserts.

The food festival coincides with three other events: Ottawa Art League’s Art in the Park, where local artists will display and sell their art from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Square; the Starved Rock Regional Center’s Celebration Kids Expo, featuring a car show, bounce houses, crafts, games and other family activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the riverfront park west of the Illinois River bridge; and Music in the Park, a free outdoor concert from 5 to 7 p.m. at Washington Square.

Shaw Local editor Julie Barichello contributed to this story.