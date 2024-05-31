Summertime events bring fun to Bureau County

Kids play during the 2022l Buffalo Days Celebration in Lamoille. The 2024 event is June 7-9. (Hal Adkins)

A vibrant calendar of summer events is unfolding in Bureau County, located west of the Sauk Valley region in northwest Illinois.

From lively festivals and theatrical productions to live music and car shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a local resident or planning a visit, get ready to soak up the sunshine and summertime fun in Bureau County.

Saturdays, May-October

Princeton Farmers Market — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; find fresh produce, seasonal items and handmade items and local vendors; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Wednesdays, June to August

Walnut Farmers Market — Liberty Square on Main Street, Walnut; featuring fresh produce and handmade items in the weekly market; 5-7 p.m.; Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Through August

Festival 56 summer theatre festival — Grace Performing Arts Center, 316 S. Main St., Princeton; this season “Shakespeare’s R & J (June 23-July 24); “title of show” (June 27-July 7); “Urinetown” (July 12-21); “Grease” (July 25-Aug.3); festival56.com or 815-879-5656.

June 1

ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo— Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive, Princeton; includes craft beer, family activities and fried shrimp boats; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; princetonshrimpfest.com

June 5

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring live music outdoors; 6-9 p.m.

June 8

John Elvis Lyons & The Jailhouse Dogs — Grace Performing Arts Center, 316 S. Main St., Princeton; 7:30 p.m.; see website for tickets; festival56.com

June 7

Neponset Car Show and Neponset Fire Department Supper — downtown Neponset; 5-8 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Main Street Concert — South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets; bring a chair to sit and enjoy the free concert; food trucks begin serving at 6 p.m.; 7-10 p.m.; princetontourism.org

June 7-9

Buffalo Days — Lamoille; food, beer garden, live music, Bags Tournament, carnival, tractor show, craft and vendor fair, petting zoo, a parade and more; lamoillebuffalodays.org

Open House & Hosta Walk — Hornbaker Garden, 22937 1140 N. Ave., Princeton; discounts on hostas and refreshments and door prizes available while you shop in the garden center; hornbakergardens.com or 815-659-3282

June 8

Spring Valley Summerfest — Kirby Park, West Devlin Street, Spring Valley; schedule TBD, see website; springvalleyil.us

June 9

Spring Valley Historical Association Car Cruise — Mini Park, 116 E. Saint Paul St., Spring Valley; 12-3 p.m.; springvalleyil.us

Arboretum Walk — Hornbaker Garden, 22937 1140 N. Ave., Princeton; stroll through the gardens with staff; 2 p.m.; hornbakergardens.com or 815-659-3282

June 15

Old Wheels Car Show — First Lutheran Church, Farnham and Pleasant Street, Princeton; antiques, classics, hot rods, tractors and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Beef & Ag Festival — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; featuring live music, food and more; 12-9 p.m.; princetonchamber-il.com

June 16

Lake DePue Father’s Day Car Show — DePue, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; awards for best in show; bureaucounty-il.gov

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.

June 19

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring live music outdoors; 6-9 p.m.

June 21

Friday Night Market — Mini Park, 116 E. Saint Paul St., Spring Valley; enjoy food, drink and shopping; 5-8 p.m.; springvalleyil.us

Music in the Park — War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main Ave.; Ladd; bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy music by Steve Sharp; 6-9 p.m. villageofladd.com

Grandma Rosie’s Cruise Nite — 920 W. Peru St., Princeton; vehicles on display; 5-8 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

June 22

Bike Fest — Rotary Park, Princeton; new this year event features bikes to swap and buy, bike art and memorabilia, safety information, music, food and more; hosted by The Bike Place; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Z Tour Bike Ride — Zearing Park, Princeton; join fellow cyclists for a day of biking with routes starting at 11 miles through 102 miles and support the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton; advance registration online; select a route; ztour.org

June 22-23

ATVMX National — Sunset Ridge MX race track, 24558 1100 East St., Walnut; motocross racing; see website for schedule; atvmotocross.com

June 27-29

Sheffield Summerfest — Sheffield; includes carnival, food, parade, live music and more; bureaucounty-il.gov

June 30

Princeton Community Band Patriotic Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.

July 3

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring live music outdoors; 6-9 p.m. Facebook

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration — Zearing Park; includes food, music and fireworks; bureaucounty-il.gov/events/princetons-4th-of-july-celebration

July 5-7

Walnut Days Celebration — Parade, inflatables, Little Miss Independence pageant, 5K run/walk, bags and softball tournaments, soap box derby, car and truck show, fireworks, and more; walnutdays.com, Facebook or 815-379-3068

July 6

Mineral Fireworks & Fun Day — Mineral; featuring a parade, food, bounce houses and the famous fireworks at dusk; bureaucounty-il.gov

July 7

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.

July 11-13

Bureau County 4-H Fair — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; displays of 4-H projects and a livestock and horse show; web.extension.illinois.edu, bureaucounty-il.gov

July 12

Main Street Concert — South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets; bring a chair to sit and enjoy the free concert; food trucks begin serving at 6 p.m.; 7-10 p.m.; princetontourism.org

July 13

Sheffield Tractor Pull — northwest side of town, across from railroad tracks, watch for signs; 10 a.m.

July 17

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring live music outdoors; 6-9 p.m.

July 19

Friday Night Market — Mini Park, 116 E. Saint Paul St., Spring Valley; enjoy food, drink and shopping; 5-8 p.m.; springvalleyil.us

July 20

Buda Fun Day — Buda; parade at 11 a.m., activities for families including food trucks, petting zoo, bags tournament and more; bureaucounty-il.gov

July 21

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.

July 28

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.

July 31

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring live music outdoors; 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Prescott Bros Car Show — 1502 W. Peru St., Princeton; car show to support Freedom House; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Aug. 9

Main Street Concert — South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets; bring a chair to sit and enjoy the free concert; food trucks begin serving at 6 p.m.; 7-10 p.m.; princetontourism.org

Aug. 16

Friday Night Market — Mini Park, 116 E. Saint Paul St., Spring Valley; enjoy food, drink and shopping; 5-8 p.m.; springvalleyil.us

Aug. 21-25

Bureau County Fair — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; carnival, bull riding, tractor and truck pull, demolition derby, talent show, livestock shows and music concerts; bureaucountyfair.com