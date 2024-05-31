Local Scene: KVAL Art Show, Genoa Days, Smithsonian food exhibit, Pride in the 815 and more in DeKalb County

1. Browse the 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show sponsored by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Admission to the show is free, but attendees can buy raffle tickets to win a piece of original art donated by KVAL members at the “Art of Giving” tent. All proceeds support art students at DeKalb and Sycamore high schools. The two-day juried show features the work of more than 60 artisans exhibiting their fine arts and crafts, according to the Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s Facebook page. Artists will have pieces in various mediums including watercolor, acrylics, oils, pastels, photography, ceramics, garden art, jewelry, fused glass and other three-dimensional media.

2. Calling all Swifties to Sparks Fly, a live tribute concert to Taylor Swift at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa. The event is family friendly, with those aged 5 and under admitted for free, while 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult, according to organizers. Mocktails will be served, with tips going to Genoa’s Girls on the Run. Petty Union tribute to Tom Petty at 7 p.m. June 8, followed by Lola Blu at noon June 9

3. Get a taste of a special exhibit direct from the Smithsonian at the grand opening of “Food: Gathering Around the Table” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. The exhibit explores how menus, recipes, etiquette and ceremonies were shaped by the country’s Native and immigrant experiences, the history of food preparation technology innovations and the availability of changing ingredients. The exhibit features various objects and hands-on children and family activities. There also will be a touchscreen kiosk featuring interviews of people with interesting food connections. People also can visit other area history museums with related displays and programming. The exhibit was created in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program.

4. Help celebrate Pride Month at the inaugural Kick Off Pride in the 815 event taking place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. Organizers said the new event is meant to celebrate LGBTQ youth in the community. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, lip-synching, guest speakers, community resource tables, live music and a DJ.

5. Get ready for the start of summer at the 88th annual Genoa Days, which runs June 5 through June 8 in downtown Genoa on Route 72. The carnival opens from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Genoa Days is hosted by the Genoa-Kingston Fire and Rescue Association. The event also features fair foods, sweet corn, carnival games and more. Wednesday night at 8 p.m. features the annual Genoa Days King and Queen Contest, sponsored by the Genoa Chamber of Commerce. Live music performed daily. A parade will ring in the final day at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at South Hadsall Street and Route 72, moving south on South Sycamore Street to Hill Street, and ending on Washington Street by the Genoa Veterans Home. All festival proceeds go to benefit the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District.

