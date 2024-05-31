Local Scene: Crystal Lake hosts its first Pride Walk and other things to do in McHenry County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Walk with pride: Walk through downtown Crystal Lake for the Pride Walk & Social from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Meet at Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue in colorful apparel and Pride flags for a peaceful walk to Depot Park. Stay at the park for a craft fair, food trucks and connect with local nonprofits. All LGBTQIA+ community members and allies are welcomed at this free event. For more details on this first-tine event, visit downtowncl.org/pride.

Food truck festival: Chow down at the Food Truck Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Square located at 101 N. Johnson St. Over 20 food trucks will offer an array of options like gourmet burgers, spicy tacos and artisanal pastries at this free-admission event. Plenty of drinks will be available including local beers, fine wines and non-alcoholic options. Participating businesses include Girl’s Got Balls, Brothers BBQ Food Truck and Your Sister’s Tomato. For more information, visit woodstockilchamber.com/food-truck-festival.

Usher in summer: Bring the family for the Crystal Lake Plaza’s Summer Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1 Crystal Lake Plaza. Enjoy food trucks, magic and reptile shows, a craft fair, art activities and an inflatable obstacle course at the free event. There will also be free train rides, face painting, air-brush tattoos and balloon twisting. Radio station Star 105.5 will be broadcasting live with a chance to win free Usher tickets. Visit crystallakeplaza.com for more information.

Celebrate cicadas: Learn about our buggy visitors at the McHenry County Conservation District Cicada Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fox Bluff Conservation Area in Algonquin. This free event, located at 1300 Cold Springs Road, will have plenty of self-guided stations to learn about the 17-year periodical cicada’s life cycle and ecology. Take a one-mile guided hike to search for sights and sounds of cicadas. For more details, visit bit.ly/cicadacelebration.

Historic cemetery walk: The McHenry County Historical Society will host a Historic Cemetery Walk at Mt. Thabor in Crystal Lake from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Join local historian and McHenry County cemetery expert Trudie Dreyer as she takes you on a walking tours of one of the county’s first Catholic cemeteries. Learn about its origins and the interesting – and sometimes tragic – lives of the adults and children buried there. Cost is $10 and registration is required ahead of time. For information and to register, to go mchenrycountyhistory.org/2024-mt-thabor-cemetery-walk-0.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.