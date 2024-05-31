‘Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown’ coming to Batavia

"Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown" is coming to the Batavia Fine Arts Centre on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Image provided by Batavia Fine Arts Centre )

It’s the age-old debate among music enthusiasts: Beatles or Rolling Stones? Who is the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band of all time?

The answer may, or may not, be settled on Friday, June 21 as “Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” comes to the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.

According to the Batavia Fine Arts Center, two tribute bands will “face off” in a once-in-a-lifetime show. Beatles tribute band Abbey Road will portray the Fab Four, while Satisfaction–The International Rolling Stones Show will portray Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the rest of the crew. Both bands will faithfully perform the music that spanned the careers of these legendary musicians.

This is the first time both bands have performed in Batavia, said Dominic Cattero, executive director of the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. He said the Beatles and the Stones appeared on the music scene around the same time in the 1960s, and created the sound of a generation.

“I wanted to bring back those memories and give people a chance to relive and forget about everything else for a bit,” he said. “It will be an amazing time, a chance to put the two sets of music side by side and maybe, just maybe, realize that there may not be a winner between the Beatles and Stones, but rather two iconic groups that set the soundscape which underscored and underscores so much of life.”

Cattero said that he’s looking forward to seeing how this show, and all of the shows at the venue, bring joy to the audiences.

“That’s what the arts are for, and that’s what I love seeing most, the effect the art has on each of them. When we bring shows in, I spend a lot of time watching the audience, their joy is what makes my job worth it all,” he said.

Tickets prices start at $33 and can be purchased on Batavia Fine Arts Center’s website.