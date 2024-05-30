The Local Scene: TikTok influencer and Wedding Expo in Kane County this weekend

The Complete Wedding Expo will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Revelry 675, an event venue in Batavia, pictured when it opened in 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Fridays on the Farm – Foam Party: From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, Burberry Gates Farm in St. Charles will host a Foam Party in celebration of school ending. Attendees first will make tacos from a taco bar with a variety of ingredients available, then will have outdoor playtime in foam with music in the background. Participants should wear clothes suitable for playtime. There will be an ice cream sundae bar with cookies and other toppings. Guests can walk around with their sundae while interacting with farm animals. The program is a drop-off event for children ages 5 and older. Burberry Gates Farm is at 43W035 Route 64. Tickets can be purchased online for $40. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/umnpmhpa.

2. Summer Reading Kick-Off Party: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, St. Charles Public Library will throw a Summer Reading Kick-Off Party in its main parking lot. The event will include complimentary ice cream, a remote-control car racing challenge, inflatable slide, music and more. The library is at 1 S. Sixth Ave. The event is for all ages. For more information, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/10302742.

3. One Funny Lisa Marie From TikTok: At 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, The Comedy Vault in Batavia will present a comedy performance by Lisa Marie Riley, or OneFunnyLisaMarie on TikTok. Riley will share humorous stories and answer questions. She has more than 450,000 fans on TikTok, topping 10 million likes on her videos. The show is for ages 21 and older, with a two food/drink items minimum. Doors open at 2 p.m., and audience members should show up at least 15 minutes before the event. The Comedy Vault is at 18 E. Wilson St. General admission tickets cost $35, and VIP tickets are $55. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet event with Riley after the show. For more information, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com/shows/250939.

4. Deacons’ Picnic: From 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva will hold the annual all-church picnic organized by the board of deacons. The picnic will take place in the church’s Great Hall and on church grounds. The deacons will provide a bounce house, tent, grilled hot dogs and beverages. The church asks guests to bring a side dish/dessert, along with chairs/blankets for the outdoor festivities. The church is at 227 East Side Drive. For more information, visit foxvalleypres.org/events/2024/6/2/deacons-picnic.

5. The Complete Wedding Expo at Revelry 675: From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Revelry 675 in Batavia will showcase a Wedding Expo. The free event will encompass complimentary food samples and sweets tables, culinary offerings from Sandie Dogs hot dog truck and That’s Fire barbecue mobile kitchen, DJs showing off different sounds and setups, gown and tuxedo displays, an indoor and outdoor venue and more. Registration is required to ensure there is enough space, and guests receive four complimentary tickets. Revelry 675 is at 675 S. River St. For more information, visit thecompleteweddingexpo.com/upcoming.

