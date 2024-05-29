Local Scene: Summer concert in Dixon, cicada emergence learning sessions in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Father Matthew Camaioni of Immaculate Conception Church in Fulton blesses some of the 200 motorcycles that took part in "Blessing of the Bikes" in downtown Fulton on June 4, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. Summer kickoff concert: The River Country 101.7 Summer Kickoff concert will take place on the Dixon riverfront on Saturday, June 1. Headliner Chase McDaniel will perform at 8 p.m. Opening act is Conner Sweet, who performs at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. They are available at dccms.ticketleap.com/river-country-summer-kickoff.

2. The Dixon: Historic Theatre: “Taming of the Shrew: 80s Style” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, and will be performed by the Young Actor’s Theatre of Dixon. It’s an Americanized version of William Shakespeare’s works and performed to iconic songs from the 1980s. Hits including “Walking on Sunshine,” “Footloose,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and more are part of the show, which will boast a live band on stage.

3. Learn about cicadas: A special cicada event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Nachusa Grasslands, 2075 S. Lowden Road, Franklin Grove. A presentation will begin at 10 a.m. at Headquarters Barn, 8772 S. Lowden Road, Franklin Grove. Dr. Katie Dana, Illinois Natural History Survey, will talk about the unique dual cicada emergence in Illinois, occurring for the first time in 221 years. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be science stations at the Visitor Center, 2075 S. Lowden Road, Franklin Grove. Visit booths from the Illinois Natural History Survey, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and University of Illinois entomology graduate students. A guided hike starts at 1 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center, 2075 S. Lowden Road, to join a guided hike to observe cicadas and explore their behavior, ecology and role in the ecosystem. No reservations are needed. This is a free event. Sponsored by the Illinois Natural History Survey and The Nature Conservancy’s Nachusa Grasslands.

4. Blessing of the Bikes in Fulton: Abate of Iowa, District 21, will host the 35th annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, June 2, in downtown Fulton. The blessing begins at 1 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be a beer garden, vendors and a 50/50 raffle drawing. Organizers are asking those who attend to bring a canned good to be donated to local food pantries.

5. Clinton Symphony Orchestra: The Clinton Symphony Orchestra, which includes musicians from the Sauk Valley, will close its 70th concert season with a free outdoor pops concert Sunday, June 2. The concert is at 6:30 p.m. at the band shell in Riverview Park, Clinton, Iowa. Conductor Brian Dollinger has chosen music from many Broadway and theater hits, including “West Side Story,” “Grease!” “Lord of the Dance,” “007” and selections by The Beatles and music by composer George Gershwin. Clinton’s Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will set up activities for the younger crowd starting an hour before concert time. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be performed at Clinton Middle School. Full information on the Symphony’s season and an opportunity to support its work are on the website at www.clintonsymphony.org.

