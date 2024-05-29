Bishop Hill Folk Fest returns June 1

Hammer & Pick will perform at the Bishop Hill Folk Music Festival on Saturday, June 1. (Photo provided by Bishop Hill Heritage Association )

The Bishop Hill Folk Music Festival will welcome some of Illinois’ best folk musicians Saturday, June 1, at the Bishop Hill Village Park.

Musicians Bucky Halker, the Bucktown Americana Music Show, Barry Cloyd and others will perform at the event. Their musical styles span a wide range of folk music including hammered dulcimer, bluegrass, Celtic and other genres, according to a news release.

In addition, Mike Anderson, the Dulcimer Guy, will have a program about the beauty of the mountain dulcimer in the Steeple Building Museum at noon. All the park concerts and the dulcimer presentation are free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the music, which starts at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day.

Local favorite Hammer & Pick will kick off the festival at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m., the bluegrass band Coffee Creek will perform.

The festival continues at 1 p.m. with a performance from Chicago singer-songwriter Buck Halker. The Bucktown Americana Music Show will step on stage at 2 p.m., playing a variety of bluegrass, folk, Celtic, Americana and old-time music. The festival ends with a 3 p.m. performance from Peoria-based singer-songwriter Barry Cloyd.

The event is funded, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council, the Galesburg Community Foundation and the Geneseo Foundation.

For more details, call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net. Information about the festival also is posted at www.bishophillheritage.org and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page.