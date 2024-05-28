Princeton Community Band kicks off season June 2

The Princeton Community Band under the direction of Ann Lusher kicks off its 20th season at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be alto saxophone soloist Steven Olson of Princeton. Olson will be performing “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.” Other music on the concert includes “Ascension” by Randall Standridge, “Concert Overture” by Robert Johnson, “Italian Feast” arranged by Bobrowitz, Leonard Bernstein’s “Somewhere” from “West Side Story,” and a 1950s medley entitled “Rock N’ Roll Explosion,” plus several other selections.

All concerts are free. All donations are accepted. The Princeton Community Band is a nonprofit organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club.