Local Scene: fForest Fest and garage sales

Bad Cop/Bad Cop brings the energy as the crowd floods around the stage at fForest Fest 2023. (Michael Urbanec)

It’s a good weekend to be in Morris for music lovers, and an even better weekend for those that love garage sales and crafts.

fForest Fest: 10 a.m. Saturday, Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris

fForest Fest returns with punk bands playing throughout the day. It’s also get more vendors and food options than ever before, with more than 200 vendors filling out the park. Bands playing include Vandoliers, the returning Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Crooked Teeth and more. The show opens with The Boy Detective at 10:15 a.m.

Morris East Side garage sales: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The community on the east side of Morris is holding its annual garage sales, making another place for curious treasure-seekers to find new old items to make their own.

Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 111 E. Washington St., Morris

The Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn return Thursday evening with the Wayne Messmer Combo, which features the vocalist most famous for his performances of the “Star Spangled Banner” before Chicago sporting events. The performance kicks off a summer full of performances on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.