Northern Illinois beer festivals to check out this summer

As the temperatures rise, there’s nothing better than raising a cold glass of craft beer. And northern Illinois explodes with beer festivals throughout the season, offering a chance to sample unique brews, delicious food and lively entertainment.

In settings from sun-drenched meadows to historic downtowns, these events offer an adventure for your taste buds, a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts and a celebration of all things brewed with passion.

Here are some of the best beer bashes happening in a community near you in the next few months.

Blues, Brews & BBQ – May 25

The Forge: Lemont Quarries hosts the annual event featuring beer from more than 15 breweries paired with Chicago blues from local talents Windy City Rev Ups, Andrew Diehl, Big Dog Mercer and The Blooze Brothers. Enjoy smoky, mouthwatering barbecue from Dave’s Holy Smokes BBQ, Kissed by Fire and Matt’s Barbecue. Some of the participating breweries include Naperville-based GO Brewing, Chicago’s Goose Island and Miskatonic in Darien, as well as breweries from Texas, Michigan, Missouri and many more. The Forge: Lemont Quarries is at 227 Heritage Quarries Drive, Lemont. Tickets cost $10 if purchased in advance, $15 at the door. forgeparks.com

Will County Beer and Bourbon Fest – June 8

The third annual Will County Beer & Bourbon Fest, presented by Will County Habitat for Humanity, takes place Saturday, June 8, at the parking lot of Hollywood Casino in Joliet. The fest will showcase the 100 beers available for tasting, many from the Will County area, including Shortfuse Brewing, Stevens Point Brewery, Will County Brewing Company, Alarmist Brewing and numerous others. Some of the participating bourbon companies include Journeyman Distillery, Four Roses, Whiskey Acres, Rush Creek Distillery, Jack Daniel’s, Maker’s Mark and many more. Proceeds from the event will support Will County Habitat for Humanity. habitatwill.org/events/beer-and-bourbon-fest-2024

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival – June 15

Enjoy this “beer lover’s paradise” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Grayslake Festival Grounds, 33 S. Whitney St. More than 50 breweries will be on hand for your tasting pleasure. Some of the participants include Penrose Brewing, Three Floyds Distilling Co., Kishwaukee Brewing Co., Revolution Brewing, Alter Brewing Co., Second City Meadery, Sips Mead Wine Cider and so many more. Munch on snacks from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Grayslake Dog n Suds while listening to live music. Ticket prices for advance purchase through June 14 are $60 for early admission at noon, and $45 for general admission at 1 p.m. Day-of pricing is $70 and $60, respectively. The event is for adults ages 21 and older. grayslakebeerfest.com

Craft Beer Tasting Experience at Infinity Food Festival – June 29

Not only can you taste some awesome brews at the Craft Beer Tasting Experience, but sample some great food at the inaugural Infinity Food Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Jordan Block and Washington Park in downtown Ottawa. A huge variety of food trucks and vendors from around Illinois will be there, and downtown restaurants will be open for business. Tickets to the Craft Beer Tasting Experience, which cost $60, include 18 samples from participating breweries such as Red Rooster Brew Werks, Scorched Earth Brewing Company, Obscurity Brewing and many more. visitottawail.com/event/infinity-2024-food-festival

Brew at the Zoo – July 6

Help raise funds for Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee while sampling a variety of craft beers at Brew at the Zoo from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Participating breweries include Holzlager Brewing Company, Phase Three Brewing Company and Sew Hop’d Brewery, and food vendors include Little Rock Stock, The Olive Branch, Gratitude Bistro and Pink Cupcake Creations. Outpatience will provide the live entertainment, and guests can enjoy lawn games, a photo booth, zoo tours, raffles and a silent auction. dtpd.org/brew-at-the-zoo

Galena Brew Fest – July 20

Beautiful Chestnut Mountain Resort will host the annual Galena Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Enjoy stunning views of the Mississippi River while listening to live music from Sam Wooden or participating in a beer stein holding contest. Dining options also will be available. All proceeds from the event support the Galena Art & Recreation Center. Ticket prices are $35 before July 1, $40 after that date, and $5 for designated drivers. Tickets include an entry wristband, souvenir glass and 30 sampling tickets. galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest

Oak Park Microbrew Review – Aug. 17

One of the longest-running beer festivals in the area, the Oak Park Microbrew Review will have more than 60 breweries with beers, ciders and seltzers available to sample in the city’s downtown. Food from a variety of vendors will be available for purchase. Visit the city’s quaint local businesses while the streets are closed and open to pedestrians. Super early bird tickets cost $55 and are available until July 1. VIP entry is at noon, early bird entry is at 1 p.m. and general admission is at 2 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Seven Generations Ahead. sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr

Bands, Brews & BBQ – Aug. 16-18

It’s three days full of music, delectable food and cold beer at Bands, Brews & BBQ in McHenry. The event is set at Petersen Park from Aug. 16 to 18. Enjoy beer and seltzers from Crystal Lake Brewing, Holzhauer Brewing, Revolution Brewing and more. Food vendors include Big E BBQ, Rolling Smoke BBQ, Little Rock Street Cafe, Perk N’ Pickle and many others. Performers include John Todd, Jimmy Nick, Recaptured – A Tribute to Journey, 8 Miles South and additional artists. For more information about ticket prices, times and the full weekend lineup, visit mrbbb.com.

Ribs, Rhythms & Brews – Aug. 24

This year’s Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Sycamore, promises to be bigger and better than ever! The popular event brings award-winning rib vendors from across the region. sycamorechamber.com/chamber-events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest