Discover Dixon announces free summer event series

Dixon City Market kicks off for the 2024 season on Wednesday, June 5. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon )

DIXON – Discover Dixon has announced its finalized schedule for the 2024 Summer Series of free events from June until August, including the Dixon City Market, Riverfront Yoga and Music at the Square.

Riverfront Yoga is scheduled for Friday mornings with sessions at 7 and 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to “start their morning right” and bring their own mat. The first session will be June 7, according to the events page on Discover Dixon’s website.

Friday nights are reserved for Music at the Square, where local and regional bands will perform live music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave, Culver’s will provide custard, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The first event will be June 7.

Here is the schedule:

The Dixon City Market will return for its 10th annual season from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the riverfront. It will offer live music performances, interactive activities and vendor booths featuring handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, locally sourced food and more. The first event will be June 5.

Every week, there will be between 50 and 60 vendor booths with something for everyone. In previous years, artists have been featured from Sterling, Davenport and DeKalb. They’ve also had booths selling handmade bird houses, freeze-dried candy, fresh flowers and locally grown mushrooms, Jennifer Lang, events director at Discover Dixon, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

William Thomas of Amboy shows two types of his gourmet mushrooms he had for sale at the Dixon City Market on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

Each Wednesday is unique with vendor booths switching out, different live music performers and varying activities, Lang said.

Each week, Discover Dixon will choose one local business or nonprofit organization to highlight at the event. That business or organization will plan an activity that highlights something about their business. In past years, they’ve done a ring toss, spin the wheel or made beaded bracelets, Lang said.

Tipsy’s Bar will provide drinks for customers to walk around with at the event. Live music is provided by River Country 101.7-FM.

Here is the schedule:

For information, visit discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361.