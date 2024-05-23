Discover Dixon announces free summer event series

DIXON – Discover Dixon has announced its finalized schedule for the 2024 Summer Series of free events from June until August, including the Dixon City Market, Riverfront Yoga and Music at the Square.
Riverfront Yoga is scheduled for Friday mornings with sessions at 7 and 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to “start their morning right” and bring their own mat. The first session will be June 7, according to the events page on Discover Dixon’s website.
Friday nights are reserved for Music at the Square, where local and regional bands will perform live music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave, Culver’s will provide custard, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The first event will be June 7.
Here is the schedule:
- June 7: Acoustic Circus, playing electric and acoustic folk rock music.
- June 14: Jay Vonn, an Americana/folk musician from Dixon.
- June 21: The James Miller Duo, a new musical duo of James Miller on the guitar and singer Michael Duerte.
- June 28: Marques Morel; playing a mix of folk, country and blues music.
- July 12: Robbie LeBlanc
- July 19: New Shoes, playing folk music.
- July 26: Fred & Ginger, an acoustic duo.
- Aug. 2: Lojo Russo, a folk artist based in the Quad Cities.
- Aug. 9: Emilio Salinas, an acoustic artist based in Rockford.
- Aug. 16: Todd Lorenc, an artist on the ukulele.
- Aug. 23: Leo Fron, a multi-genre acoustic artist.
- Aug. 30: Justin Jones Acoustic Show, an acoustic artist.
The Dixon City Market will return for its 10th annual season from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the riverfront. It will offer live music performances, interactive activities and vendor booths featuring handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, locally sourced food and more. The first event will be June 5.
Every week, there will be between 50 and 60 vendor booths with something for everyone. In previous years, artists have been featured from Sterling, Davenport and DeKalb. They’ve also had booths selling handmade bird houses, freeze-dried candy, fresh flowers and locally grown mushrooms, Jennifer Lang, events director at Discover Dixon, said in an interview with Shaw Local.
Each Wednesday is unique with vendor booths switching out, different live music performers and varying activities, Lang said.
Each week, Discover Dixon will choose one local business or nonprofit organization to highlight at the event. That business or organization will plan an activity that highlights something about their business. In past years, they’ve done a ring toss, spin the wheel or made beaded bracelets, Lang said.
Tipsy’s Bar will provide drinks for customers to walk around with at the event. Live music is provided by River Country 101.7-FM.
Here is the schedule:
- June 5: Pat Anderson.
- June 12: Piper Road Spring Band.
- June 19: Bowling For Dollars.
- June 26: Bobbi White.
- July 17: Ethan Bell and Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show.
- July 24: WellStrung.
- July 31: Lola Blu, a country music singer from Rockford.
- Aug. 7: The Lone Canary, a duo playing folk and Americana music.
- Aug. 14: BAJA - Band, a soft pop-rock band from central Illinois.
- Aug. 21: Andrew Robinson.
- Aug. 28: The Midnight Purchase, a folk band based out of Milwaukee.
For information, visit discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361.