Discover art along the Fox River this summer

“Portals” by Evanston sculptor Victor Nelson was acquired by the St. Charles Park District in conjunction with St. Charles Township. It is now a part of the permanent “Sculpture in the Park” collection at Mt. St. Mary Park, near Prairie Street, east of Route 31, in St. Charles. (Photo provided)

Warm weather is calling us to get out and go.

The Fox River corridor makes it easy, with a wealth of places to explore and things to do, including cultural offerings in the form of public art installations and galleries which showcase local and nationally known artists’ works.

The corridor holds no less than 175 works, notes Kathryn Hill, director of the St. Charles Arts Council. Paintings, indoor and outdoor murals, and sculptures abound.

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles’ “Sculptures on the Fox” art installation is the result of a permanent beautification project that enhances the Fox riverfront with world-class sculptures visitors can enjoy any day of the year, including “If I Could But Fly,” “Wind Emotions,” and “Reflections.”

Pictured is a detail of Fred Klingelhofer's piece, "Winged Figure 2016" at Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles. (Kaitlyn Veto photo) (Kaitlyn Veto)

“Wind Emotions,” on the west side of the river, is composed of wind-driven kinetic pieces that move in a synchronized motion on three poles. Ground lighting makes for a dramatic night-time scene, visible even from a distance, since the tallest is 29 feet.

“If I Could But Fly,” in memory of riverfront enhancement proponent Bob Leonard, is located along the Bob Leonard Walkway of the Indiana Street Pedestrian Bridge.

“Reflections,” on the riverfront plaza just north of City Hall, is a metallic sculpture morphing everyday reflections into abstract forms.

You can find the sculpture that started it all, “Eqwabet,” a Pottawatomi Indian, in Pottawatomi Park west of the municipal building, sited in May 1988.

Check out the popular outdoor art gallery at Mt. St. Mary Park, in St. Charles, where the St. Charles Park Foundation and St. Charles Park District host their annual “Art in the Park” series, featuring original sculptures. There are 12 permanent sculptures year-round, and another 14 new works added each summer. New this year, the annual sculptures will be visible for an entire year.

"Natural Wonders," by Michele Moushey Dale is one of the 10 permanent pieces at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles. (Kaitlyn Veto photo) (Kaitlyn Veto)

The Batavia Public Library boasts both permanent works and two galleries featuring changing exhibits, showcasing works by artists from throughout the Fox River Valley. The art gallery, located on the main level, features work by local artists on a monthly basis, notes Promotional Services Manager Kristen Zambo. This summer the library will feature diverse works by Ukrainian American sisters Olga Bianko and Larysa Juriga.

Kane County Art Galleries & Studios

The best way to support art in your community is purchasing from local creators or attending their galleries for extra exposure. Stop by one of these artistic havens to view something new, or take home your own slice of treasure.

116 Gallery

116 W Main St., St. Charles

(630) 549-6870

116gallery.com

Located in a historical building and within Mixology Salon & Spa in St. Charles, 116 Gallery is the picture of elegance, housing a variable selection of artistry and artistic mediums. This peaceful setting is also a place to consider for special events.

All Things Art

1106 W. Main St., St. Charles

(331) 235-5032

allthingsartstudio.com

With a focus on instructing, All Things Art is home to many options for private lessons, birthday parties, events, classes and so much more. Dive right in and find your next favorite hobby.

Gallery 200 West Chicago

103 W. Washington St., West Chicago

(630) 293-9550

peoplemadevisible.com/gallery-200/

This artist co-op in West Chicago is a perfect setting to view local and affordable artworks in a wide variety of mediums. Gallery 200 is also a division of People Made Visible.

Fine Line Creative Arts Center St. Charles

37w570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles

(630) 584-9443

fineline.org

Featuring a range of artists in gorgeous exhibitions and offering a variety of instructional courses and workshops, Fine Line Creative Arts Center is a great place to immerse yourself in the creative world. Check out special events and find the perfect gift with on-sale items to explore. Fine Line Creative Arts Center is also a great place to start patronizing local artistic movements or volunteer.

Aurora Public Art Commission

20 E. Downer Place Ste. 3, Aurora

(630) 256-3340

aurora-il.org/329/Aurora-Public-Art

Supported by the public and dedicated to artistic transparency, APAC is committed to offering the space for local artists to shine. Here you’ll find creativity featured by a variety of artists from Aurora.

Proud Fox Gallery & Frame Shop

213 W. State St., Geneva

(630) 262-8797

proudfoxgallery.com

This local small business frame shop specializes in high-quality framing. Alongside their main service, they include a selection of works from featured artists.

Norris Gallery

1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles

(630) 584-7200

Norrisculturalarts.com

From Thursdays through Sundays, the Norris Gallery (part of The Dellora A. Norris Cultural Arts Center) is open to public for free – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can refer to their website for more information on their latest exciting exhibit and better plan your next visit. Norris is a large gallery featuring an incredible amount of work from various visual artists throughout the year.