Acclaimed blues guitarist Tab Benoit to perform in St. Charles Memorial Day weekend

Southern blues guitarist Tab Benoit will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Thunderbird Management) (jean frank photograghy)

Nationally renowned blues guitarist Tab Benoit is bringing his Night Train 2024 tour to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26.

According to a news release, one of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from Southern Louisiana in recent years, Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers.

Benoit released his first recording “Nice and Warm” in 1992, and the title track became a radio hit. His touring career kicked into high gear, performing about 250 shows a year. Benoit recorded four albums for Justice Records before being signed to the Vanguard label, and became Louisiana’s number one blues export.

Benoit’s 2004 album “Wetlands” combined many musical styles that are indigenous to Louisiana, while he began to play accordion lines and washboard on guitar.

For more information about Benoit and his music, visit tabbenoit.com.

Ticket prices begin at $49. For more information about the show, visit arcadalive.com.