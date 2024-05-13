Spring Day Trip: What you can do in McHenry County

Spring is the perfect time to get out and find new adventures.

McHenry County and Algonquin, located in Kane County but touching its border, are filled with a wide array of options for culture, entertainment, dining and shopping. Take a drive and see what the McHenry County buzz is about.

Restaurants and Spirits

Crystal Lake Brewing – Crystal Lake

crystallakebrew.com

Locally owned and operated, Crystal Lake Brewing is celebrating ten years this year. Their production brewery’s menu typically features 15 world-class, award-winning beers creatively produced on site with fresh ingredients and expertise. Sip your favorites, along with ciders, hard seltzers and soft drinks in the expansive and dog-friendly beer garden.

Crystal Lake Brewing is open daily and there’s a tasting taproom, part of the 13,000 sq. ft. production facility available for tours. No food is served, but guests can bring in sandwiches and snacks; order from local eateries that deliver to the brewery tap room; or enjoy treats from food trucks on weekend nights.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Algonquin

chwinery.com

Since it came on the scene nearly 20 years ago, Cooper’s Hawk has built a vast following of patrons and fans. With its Algonquin opening in late 2023, sipping award-winning wines and enjoying contemporary American cuisine is close to home. This location has become an instant hit with its Napa-style tasting room, modern comfortable dining atmosphere and fresh food from their scratch kitchen.

Menu selections are expertly paired with a selection of their wines for an elevating and satisfying experience. Explore the tasting room and take your wine preferences to another level. Join the world’s largest wine club to bring handcrafted wine home.

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill – Crystal Lake

rookiespub.com

The local Karas’ family group of restaurants have a way of becoming favorites. They are dining traditions for many throughout the Fox Valley. In 2023, the seventh location of their Rookies Pub opened in a former bank building in Downtown Crystal Lake.

Long-standing customers can name a long list of favorites, from freshly-popped popcorn to the menu filled with tasty offerings for lunch or dinner. Rookies is famous for tasty drinks and daily specials, happy hours, late night bites and kids’ menu. Large TVs keep you tuned in with your favorite team’s scores. The casual “vibe” is welcoming for all.

Shopping & Entertainment

The Dole – Crystal Lake

FarmersMarketattheDole.org

Shopping for bargains is an official past time, and it’s even more exciting to find a new spot. The Farmers Market at the Dole offers so much on Sundays throughout the year with a large variety of farmers and vendors. You’ll find favorite staples, goodies, refreshments, music and more.

It takes place February-April indoors and transitions to the front lawn of the historic Dole Mansion May-October. The outdoor market is pet-friendly with leashed pets. Admission is free with ample parking and an ATM onsite. For a list of vendors and activities, visit the website.

McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes – McHenry

mchenrychamber.com

McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes (Photo courtesy of McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes )

The small business incubator program is a trend that’s happily here to stay. The McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes is a unique shopping experience and weekend destination. Visit these small, start-up businesses offering products bred from the owners’ passions. Each is housed in charming “cottages” along a scenic backdrop of Boone Creek in downtown McHenry. The stores will be open May through Sunday, Dec. 29. New entrepreneurs will join this year.

Pickle Haüs – Algonquin

picklehaus.com

It’s the rage sweeping the nation and now this 41,000 square foot entertainment complex has landed in Algonquin. You’ll find 12 new, best-in-class indoor pickleball courts with five pickleball cabana courts each outfitted with private televisions, high top tables, couch and table.

There’s much more with two state-of-the-art golf simulators, an outdoor courtyard and an award-winning chef-driven food and beverage program with full-service sports bar, restaurant and coffee bar. Looking for an event space? There’s a 1,500 square foot private area perfect for parties and corporate gatherings.

Raue Center for the Arts – Crystal Lake

rauecenter.org

Located in downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center for the Arts is the place to enjoy the talents of Grammy award winners, comedians, independent acts, and local talent. It originally opened as a movie and vaudeville theatre in 1929. With community member support it underwent reconstruction in 1999. Today this not for profit is home to a state-of-the art stage and loyal patrons love the experience of its high-tech, but intimate, setting. The Raue Center is also home to the Williams Street Repertory, an independent in-house professional theatre company.

Woodstock Opera House – Woodstock

woodstockoperahouse.com

The Woodstock Opera House (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Woodstock Opera House in the city’s downtown historic square hosts a variety of performances, concerts, educational programming and receptions. There’s an art gallery and the popular Stage Left, which features take live entertainment by local artists and musicians. Check out the plethora of events and art exhibits throughout the year. Are you a history buff? Why not take an Opera House tour and learn all about this landmark’s rich history. Top off the experience with dining at restaurants on the square and throughout the city.