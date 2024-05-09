Local Scene: Lincoln Highway Car Show, ‘Seussical the Musical Jr.’ this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1 View a car show: The 12th annual Lincoln Highway Car Show will take place in the center of Franklin Grove from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11. There will be awards for six classes of vehicles, a DJ and vendors. All proceeds will fund the construction of handicapped-accessible restrooms at Atlasta park.

2 Catch a musical: The Dixon Kids will perform “Seussical the Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in “Seussical Jr.,” a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. For information, go to dixontheatre.com/events.

3 Catch another musical: The Morrison High School theater department will perform “Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief” on May 10, 11 and 12 in the school theater. The musical, based on the popular book series that reimagines the Greek gods in modern times, stars the titular demigod Percy Jackson, who is given a quest to retrieve Zeus’ lightning bolt from the underworld in order to prevent a war between the gods. The cast list and crew features Karalynn Kirkpatrick as Percy Jackson, Sarah Weston as Annabeth and Nara Hardesty as Grover. The chorus, in the tradition of classic Greek plays, provides accompaniment to the cast and includes Caden Bielema, KJ Sweitzer, Dylan Anderson, Zayley Boonstra, Abbie Weston, KJ Sweitzer, Gen Vegter, Quinn Blevins, MaKenzie Neas, Ethan Lee, Evan Peddicord, Brianna Groenewold, Issac Ruiz, Shawn Simpson and Wil Layne. Crew members include Oliver Armstrong, Evan Peddicord and Violet Mills. Music teacher Erin Morris serves as director. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The high school is at 643 Genesee Ave., Morrison.

4 Help the Dixon YMCA fundraising campaign: Dixon Family YMCA’s annual cookout fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave., Dixon. Stop by and grab lunch. Oliver’s pork chops and hot dog meals are on the menu. All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign.

5 Have a meal: The Dixon American Legion will serve grilled ribs, plain or barbecue; au gratin potatoes; roll; salad; vegetable; and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10. Cost is $12. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.